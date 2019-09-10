Cheap Chromebooks are great as secondary computers to use for some light research that's too intensive for your phone or replying to emails away from your desk. Cheap doesn't have to mean low quality, though. Amazon's got factory refurbished units of Acer's Chromebook 15 for $210, $40 under the normal refurb price.

Your $210 will get you a lot of the modern niceties you're used to, like USB-C, an aluminum build, touchscreen, and backlit keyboard. The processor — an Intel Pentium N4200 — isn't particularly impressive, but its four gigs of RAM should be plenty for light use.

The full-price non-refurbished model is $310, and the Chromebook is scheduled to receive Chrome OS updates for another four years, so this is a pretty nice package for $200 and change. Hit the link below to pick one up.