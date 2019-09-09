TWRP is a custom recovery partition that can be installed on hundreds of Android devices, allowing homebrew ROMs to be sideloaded, full system backups to be created, and much more. Since the last time we covered the project, a handful of more phones and tablets have been added to the official roster, including the Asus Zenfone 6 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e.

Without further ado, here's the full list of new devices:

BQ Aquaris M8 (Aquaris_M8)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e WiFi (gts4lvwifi)

Motorola Moto G7 (river)

BQ Aquaris M10 4G (freezerlte)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Snapdragon (greatqlte)

ASUS ZenFone 6 (I01WD)

Before you get excited about support for the Snapdragon-based Note 8, keep in mind that doesn't apply to the models sold in the United States — it's for the Chinese/Hong Hong/Japanese variants that already have unlockable bootloaders.

As always, you can install TWRP through the above links, or using the official TWRP application below.