When it comes to storing files on the cloud, there’s a variety of options you can pick from. The most common names on the market include Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive. Although the first already passed one billion downloads last year, Microsoft’s solution just exceeded the same threshold, confirming the app’s popularity.

Even though OneDrive comes pre-installed on some phones, the figure is still quite impressive. The software had been downloaded more than 500 million times in August 2018, and just doubled that number about a year later. The app’s integration with other Office apps, automatic photo backup, and affordable storage options definitely played a role in helping it achieve such high popularity.