If you have a Shield TV, you may have noticed that some apps have stopped playing content in 4K. That's annoying, but Nvidia has acknowledged the issue and said it's working on a solution.

Posting on its forums, Nvidia explained that the problem affects a "small number of apps" and only happens when playing content directly inside the app. If you cast from your phone or other device to the Shield, it should be able to handle 4K playback.

We’re aware of a 4K playback issue impacting a small number of apps on SHIELD TV devices and are working on a solution.. In most of these cases, users can cast these movies to SHIELD in 4K using built-in Chromecast. The top 4K providers, including Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video, are not affected.

While Nvidia explicitly stated that Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video aren't affected, it's not clear which apps are. Movies Anywhere was mentioned a few times by Nvidia's forum users, but there's no confirmation about it. The only one we know for sure is VUDU, which sent an email to its users explaining that they'll be momentarily limited to HDX quality on the Shield until the problem is fixed.

Regarding Nvidia Shield Nvidia has made us aware of an UHD issue that will affect Vudu Nvidia Shield users and prevent playback in UHD quality. Due to this, UHD playback on Nvidia Shield devices will be limited to HDX quality starting at 3pm PT today. Playback on other Vudu-enabled devices will not be affected, and you will be able to watch your collection in 4K UHD on non-Nvidia Shield devices. We understand this is frustrating and inconvenient but rest assured that you will still have the UHD quality you purchased and will be able to watch in UHD when the issue is resolved by.