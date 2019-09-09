Microsoft's to-do app, To Do, has received a bit of a facelift. In a recent update, the app formerly known as To-Do has dropped the hyphen from its name, gotten a new, more modern look, and added customization options including wallpapers and a dark theme.
Wallpapers can be changed per individual list, in case you want to give your home tasks a different feel from your work tasks. One of the included wallpapers is the Berlin TV tower that was featured in Wunderlist — Microsoft really wants to remind users that that app's days are numbered.
Microsoft purchased 6Wunderkinder, the team behind Wunderlist, in 2015. At the time, the company said it planned to continue the app's operation — but in 2017, it released To-Do, built by the same team that made Wunderlist, and said that it planned to retire Wunderlist once it had "incorporated the best of Wunderlist into Microsoft To-Do." As To Do picks up more features, that day draws ever closer. If you're a Wunderlist aficionado, it's probably best to make the transition sooner than later. You can grab To Do below to give it a spin.
