The LG Stylo 5 is the latest iteration of LG's super-popular stylus-enabled phone. It was released a few months ago, but only recently has it been available carrier-unlocked. Now you can get the unlocked version for $229.99, which is much closer to what the carrier-locked variants are priced at ($200 from Cricket, $180 from Boost).

The Stylo 5 has a Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (with microSD card support), a beefy 3,500mAh battery, and a 6.2-inch 1080p screen. The main attraction is the stylus, which is stored inside the phone and works similarly to the stylus on Samsung's Note phones. You can draw on top of screenshots, tap on things while wearing gloves, scribble notes, and so on.

We reviewed the Stylo 5 earlier this year, and it's an impressive phone when compared against other ~$200 phones in the US. However, given LG's previous track record with updating Stylo phones, don't expect this to get Android 10.

You can buy it at B&H Photo at the link below. The model sold through Amazon is $10 cheaper, but it also comes with bloatware.