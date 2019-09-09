Play Pass is an upcoming subscription service from Google, where paying every month will grant you access to a library of apps and games with no advertising or in-app purchases. Google began testing the service in July, and now it seems the official release might be imminent.

It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm — Google Play (@GooglePlay) September 9, 2019

The official Google Play Twitter account posted today that Play Pass is "coming soon." The message didn't include any details or new information, so all we have to go on is the screenshots we received from a tester in July. At that time, the service was priced at $4.99/month, and included both games and applications.

The service likely takes inspiration from Apple Arcade, a similar subscription being developed by Apple. However, while Apple Arcade is planned to have exclusive games from major developers, there's no way of knowing if that will be the case with Play Pass.