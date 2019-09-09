A voice assistant isn't something most people look for in a car charger, but it turns out that the combo makes for a decent product. Anker's Roav Viva integrates Alexa into a dual-port charger, and it's currently just $25.99 — nearly 50% off its $49.99 MSRP — on Amazon.

First released nearly two years ago, the Roav Viva was the first of its kind. On the charger side of things, it has two USB-A ports with Anker's PowerIQ tech (not Quick Charge). But for Alexa, it also has a light bar around the perimeter, a (mediocre) speaker, two microphones, and a mute button to turn off said mics. If you've been looking to add some tech to an older car, the Roav Viva is a pretty cheap way to do so, especially with this discount.

The price on Amazon is currently $35.99, but tick the coupon checkbox below the price and you'll be shown the proper $25.99 price at checkout. This is the lowest price we've seen for this assistant-charger combo, so don't be afraid to hop on this deal.