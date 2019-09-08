In the past couple of years, LG's flagship smartphones haven't really stood out from the rest. However, they are known for one thing: depreciation. Right now, you can get a brand-new, T-Mobile unlocked LG G8 for just $374.99 — half as much as T-Mobile charges. A 50% discount for a new, current-gen flagship is a pretty ridiculous deal.

The LG G8 is on-par with other 2019 flagships in terms of specs. It's equipped with a 6.1" 1440p AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12 + 16MP rear camera duo, an 8MP selfie-shooter, and a 3,500mAh battery. In our review, we liked the design, the smooth performance, the quick cameras, and the fact that it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, we noted that the design was too similar to the G7's, the front camera "features" were all gimmicks, the display didn't get as bright as the G7's, and the price was too high. Of course, that price concern is completely alleviated here.

If you've been looking for the most bang for your buck in a sub-$400 smartphone, it'd be hard to beat this G8 at just $374.99. This is a T-Mobile model that's been unlocked, so it'll only work on GSM carriers. Only the red color is still in stock, but it's a pretty good-looking color in my opinion. Shipping is free; hit the link below to pick one up.