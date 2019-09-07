Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the yearly release for the latest NBA 2K game, a quality port of Tropico 3 from Feral Interactive, and an officially-licensed Fist of the North Star brawler from Sega. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

NBA 2K20

Android Police coverage: NBA 2K20 is available on the Play Store, complete with controller support

NBA 2K20 is clearly one of the more popular NBA releases on mobile, and since this is a series that receives a yearly release, you may be wondering what has changed since 2018. Well, there's a new street mode where you can take your MyPlayer around the world in a series of 3-on-3 streetball competitions, and 2K has finally added controller support, though a controller won't work in the game's menu. Still, it's nice to know that you can finally play NBA 2K20 on a tablet or Chromebook without having to struggle with the touchscreen when jumping into a quick round of b-ball.

Monetization: $5.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Tropico

Android Police coverage: Tropico is officially available on Android, so put on your dictator hat and get ready to rule with an iron fist

Tropico exists as a port of the PC game Tropico 3. It's a construction management sim where you get to rule over a semi-democratic banana republic. You can choose to rule with an iron fist, or you could decide to take a moral path to create an island oasis, which is what makes the game so fun. So if you're looking for a AAA quality city builder offered at a fair price point, Tropico is indeed the game for you.

Monetization: $11.99 / no ads / no IAPs

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out Now] Sega is bringing its action brawling game Fist of the North Star to Android, and you can pre-register right now

Fist of the North Star is a new brawler from Sega that mimics much of the gameplay found in similar titles like MARVEL Strike Force. This is essentially a branded release with a popular skin slapped on top of the tried and true gameplay found in successful mobile titles that already exist on the Play Store. As expected, IAPs are present, not to mention gacha draws, a VIP system, multiple currencies, a stamina system, and of course, a disgustingly cluttered UI. If these mechanics don't bother you, then you may enjoy the casual brawler gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Stomped!

Stomped is like a more cartoony version of the skateboarding game OlliOlli, but instead of skating, you'll snowboard through the game. Much like its inspiration, Stomped was designed around combining tricks in order to build your score. Essentially, this is a high-score 2D snowboarding game built around performing stylish tricks, and it's a hoot to play thanks to the competent controls and beautiful visuals, not to mention the addictiveness of reaching for a higher and higher score.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SNIKS

SNIKS is a colorful puzzle game that contains snakes that the player will have to manage. The goal is for each snake to eat a colored piece of fruit that matches the color of the snake, but of course, this is a puzzle game, so finding your way to this fruit can be quite challenging. There are 110 levels to explore, and since this is a premium release, so you won't have to worry about any ads or IAPs. What you see is what you get, and what you get is a delightful puzzler.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Sabotage

Sabotage comes from Fowers Games, the same people behind Burgle Bros, Hardback, and Paperback. This time around you can expect an asymmetric stealth game for two teams made up of two players each. One side will play as the villains, and the other will spy on them by infiltrating the villains' secret lair. The goal of these spies is not to get caught while the villains will take advantage of their evil ways by using their stockpile of weapons to prevent the spies' subversion. 2-4 players are necessary, and each playthrough should last around 60-90 minutes.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Disney Team of Heroes

Disney Team of Heroes isn't a standard game release. This is an app that was designed to tie into Disney's initiative to bring comfort to children and their families in hospitals. Mainly this title offers a free mini-game collection that stars many of the characters from Disney's properties. The app also provides a few tools for hospital staff and parents so that they can hand out rewards for things like bravery, friendship, honesty, and strength.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Marvel Dimension Of Heroes

Marvel Dimension Of Heroes is a tie-in release for the Lenovo Mirage AR headset, which means this is an augmented reality game where you're tasked with saving the world, much like any superhero would. There are six heroes available in the playable roster, and the meat of the game is found in the story mode. There's also a survival mode that should expand on the game's longevity, and there's a co-op mode if you happen to know someone who also owns a Lenovo Mirage AR headset.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Oku Game - The DJ Runner

Oku Game is an auto-runner where you play as a beloved DJ in Finland that's tasked with dodging all kinds of nasties as he makes his way to the next gig. Boss fights are included, and there are even a few mini-games that mix things up to keep the game interesting. While there are many auto-runners already available on the Play Store, at the very least this game will provide slick art and some extra mechanics that should keep things interesting.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Crazy Kick!

Crazy Kick! is the latest arcade release from VOODOO, a developer notorious for stuffing advertisements into all of its games. In this particular release, it will be your job to dribble, pass, and kick the ball towards the goal. Of course, many obstacles lie in wait and will require some quick footwork to move around them. Oh, and if you're worried about all of the ads, you can remove them through a single in-app purchase so that you can play the game unencumbered.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Roller Smash

Roller Smash is another VOODOO release, and it's an enjoyable arcade game that plays a lot like a top-down version of Katamari. So if you enjoy rolling balls as they pick up objects, this is indeed the game for you. Each level contains numerous blocks, and as you roll your ball around, you'll pick them up as you touch them. The setup is simple, but this is still a satisfying arcade game to play in short bursts. Much like the above release, you can remove the game's advertisements through an in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Detention

If you're not into niche Asian horror games, then you may have missed out on Detention whenever it was released on Steam back in 2017. Much like Corpse Party, this is an adventure game where you'll venture into a school plagued by hostile ghosts, and it will be your job to uncover the many stories behind this haunted environment. Think of this as a scary point-and-click adventure game with great music and striking art.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Trap Labs

Trap Labs has entered into early access this week on the Play Store, and if you're unfamiliar with the title, it's a well-reviewed indie racer that was released on PC in 2018. For some reason, its design looks like it borrows the art from the animated TV show The Fairly OddParents, but apparently, there's no connection. At its core, this is a racing game where you'll face off against the computer to see who can dodge obstacles the fastest to reach the goal first. There are over 100 levels to explore in the story mode, and there's also an online-multiplayer mode for those that wish to team up for a round of co-op racing.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

The Powerpuff Girls: Monkey Mania

The Powerpuff Girls: Monkey Mania comes from Kongregate, and it's a game where you'll shoot the show's characters into the air to see how far they will travel. Of course, since this is a free-to-play release, you can expect to earn currency at a slow rate, which is what you will need to upgrade your characters so that you can launch them further and further as you try to progress.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

GETCHA GHOST-The Haunted House

GETCHA GHOST-The Haunted House ties into an animated show on Netflix and YouTube, which is probably why the art in this game looks great. The gameplay revolves around collecting ghosts that can then be used to help you solve match-3 puzzles. So if you're looking for a game that plays similarly to Pokemon while also offering a casual match-3 puzzler, this is it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $34.99

Crossword Go

Crossword Go entered into early-access this week, and it clearly offers a crossword game that's themed around tourism. As a player, you'll get to visit a few in-game locales while playing through crosswords where the letters to form words are jumbled at the bottom of your screen. As is, this is an enjoyable game, but what really sets it apart is the fact that you can play it offline, truly making this a great game to play during your travels, thus tying into its tourism theme.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $48.99

My Lands

My Lands is a new strategy game that may not have the best graphics, but luckily its gameplay holds up. It will be your job to choose a path, grow cities, conquer new lands, join clans, fight other players, and take part in tournaments. More or less this title exists as a Clash of Clans clone of sorts, but luckily it's not monetized as severely as its inspiration.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $54.99

Kingdom Adventurers

Kingdom Adventurers is the latest Kairosoft simulation game to receive an English release. Much like the developer's previous games, this is a simulation experience. You'll build a new civilization by recruiting warriors, mages, and other skilled adventurers to your cause, all while dispelling the map's fog to reveal new areas to explore to expand your kingdom.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $64.99

Perfect World Mobile

Perfect World Mobile is the latest MMORPG on the Play Store, and it would seem that this is a reimagining of a 12-year old classic that users are claiming isn't pay-to-win. Of course, auto mechanics are present, which just goes to show that even the devs feel this isn't a game worth playing manually. While I can appreciate an MMO that supposedly isn't pay-to-win, the fact that you can purchase IAPs up to $99.99 apiece pretty much says otherwise. At best, this is a game that isn't as bad as many of the other MMOs on the Play Store, which I guess is about as good as it gets.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Crystal Soul Arena CCG

Crystal Soul Arena CCG entered into early-access this week, and it's clearly a free-to-play collectible card game. What's unique about this release is the fact that the devs are actively seeking out community help to decide where the game's development goes. This is why the devs offer access to their Discord channel. So if you're looking for a new CCG where you can get in on the ground floor, Crystal Soul Arena is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Sugar Blast

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. For a time Rovio was known for a quality arcade game called Angry Birds, but over the years it would seem that this studio is more concerned with creating casual match-3 games instead of furthering its brand with quality releases. As you can see, Sugar Blast is a standard bubble popper, and you better believe the game is packed full of in-app purchases. Way to go Rovio.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

One-Punch Man: Road to Hero

It feels like new anime and manga games pop up on the Play Store every week, and the release of One-Punch Man: Road to Hero it the latest mobile offering that fits this niche perfectly. The game features team-based battles, multiple game modes, and of course, there's a collection aspect. It's basically the same game we've all played a hundred times before, with a One-Punch Man skin slapped on top. Hardly surprising, but a lackluster release all the same.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.49 - $99.99

Lord of Estera

Lord of Estera is a slightly older release that we've yet to cover, which is why I've included it in today's roundup. This is an action game where you'll battle with cards in what is an online-multiplayer arena-battle game. So imagine some unknown company creates a free-to-play game that's filled with every popular mechanic used in mobile games, and that's what you'll get with Lord of Estera. If you love buzzwords and broken English, this is the game for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Hoppia Tale – Action Adventure

Hoppia Tale is an action-adventure game that resembles the classic Zelda releases from Nintendo. You'll get to travel through many worlds with a unique character as you try to restore the harmony of the entire universe. Boss battles are included, and there's a level creation tool for those that prefer to design their own stages. You can even share these levels with friends, which should add a whole new layer to this action-adventure game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.