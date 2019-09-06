Today at IFA 2019 in Berlin, Huawei has unveiled its next-generation silicon that will power its upcoming mobile products. The Kirin 990 5G is the world's first flagship 5G SoC and it will debut in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro — a product that likely won't ship with access to Google apps. A non-5G Kirin 990 will also come to other Huawei and Honor phones.

Built with a 7nm extreme ultraviolet lithography process, Huawei says its new integrated chip is smaller than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 with X50 5G modem and will allow for more compact 5G smartphones. The Kirin 990 5G is the world's first mobile SoC with more than 10 billion transistors, and it'll be more efficient with power consumption. It's also the first full-frequency 5G SoC — it'll support both non-standalone and standalone architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands.

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G is the most powerful CPU ever! Single-Core up 10%

Multi-Core performance up 9%

Best-in-class CPU power efficiency

The mid-band 5G chip is capable of industry-leading peak downlink rates of 2.3Gbps and peak uplink of 1.25Gbps. It supports four sub-6 5G bands, but not millimeter wave. Huawei is betting big on AI smarts in its products, and the Kirin 990 5G comes with a dual-core NPU built on the Da Vinci architecture; Large cores for high performance and power efficiency plus small cores for ultra-low power applications. The CPU is apparently the most powerful ever, and consists of 2 ultra-large cores, 2 large, and four small, with a frequency up to 2.86GHz. A 16-core Mali G76 GPU is also on board and a Smart Cache flow distribution system should save bandwidth for when it's really needed.

To aid with mobile photography, a new fifth-generation Dual ISP boasts DSLR-level hardware noise reduction and block-matching and 3D filtering. Huawei's smartphone cameras already produce stunning low-light results, but it looks like that can be improved further. Dual-domain noise reduction will also be available for use on video production, as well as frame-by-frame AI color adjustment.

Huawei also announced a new wearables processor today in the Kirin A1 that will power the new FreeBuds 3 true wireless stereo earbuds. It's the world's first BT 5.1 and BLE 5.1 chip and comes with Huawei's isochronous dual channel Bluetooth tech that connects to both earbuds simultaneously.