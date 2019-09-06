It's been a bit of a wait, but Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6, announced all the way back at the end of July, is now available in stores and online for purchase, no pre-order necessary. The unlocked version of the Galaxy A50 and new Galaxy Watch Active2 can also be pre-ordered starting today — and you get a few promotional perks if you do.

Galaxy Tab S6

"Pre-order" buttons at most retailers should have switched over to "Buy" for the new Tab S6, and you can pick one up starting at $649. While other pre-order deals are over, if you grab one before September 22nd, you can get the Book Cover Keyboard for half off, at $90.

You can pick up a Galaxy Tab S6 at the retailers below (though a few still list it as a pre-order, for some reason).

Galaxy Tab S6 128GB - $650

Galaxy Tab S6 256GB - $730

Unlocked Galaxy A50

While the A50 has been available on carriers here in the 'states for a while, an unlocked version for use on any carrier has been conspicuously absent. Starting today, you can pre-order it at Best Buy (although Amazon is also supposed to be participating, we can't find the relevant listing). When pre-orders open at Samsung's own site later, you'll also be able to snag up to $300 off with a trade-in.

Other A-series models, including the A20 and A20e, will also be available unlocked soon.

64GB Unlocked Galaxy A50 - $350

Galaxy Watch Active2

The Galaxy Watch Active2 was also announced back at the beginning of August, but you can pre-order one starting today, with the final release anticipated for September 27th. If you order one early from Samsung's own site, you'll get a free Wireless Charger Portable Battery, too — and right now, that's the only place we can find accepting pre-orders.

Galaxy Watch Active 40mm - $280

Galaxy Watch Active 44mm - $300