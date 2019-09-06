Turns out, one significant detail regarding Nokia's newly-announced mid-range 6.2 and 7.2 slid under the radar yesterday: Though the pair of phones have pretty decent specs otherwise, both devices will be missing NFC when they arrive in the US, Latin America, and India. That means no tap-to-pay support for services like Google Pay.
Spec page for the Nokia 6.2, describing NFC market omissions.
The online listings for both the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 describe both devices as excluding NFC in those markets (in Full specifications -> Connectivity for both pages). A precise explanation for why the phones will only be missing NFC in those markets isn't provided, especially given the popularity of mobile payments in places like the US.
Customers eyeing either phone may now need to factor in a loss of NFC as part of the purchasing decision. For folks used to the convenience of tap-to-pay, the prospect of giving it up might be enough to sway them to a different phone.
