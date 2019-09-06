The Elite 65t from Danish audio brand Jabra stand among the very best true wireless earbuds on the market, with great sound, decent battery life, and better call quality than the competition. At IFA 2019 in Berlin, Jabra has unveiled an intriguing follow up — the Elite 75t earbuds are 20% smaller, have been designed for greater comfort, and will get up to 7.5 hours on a single charge or 28 hours altogether with what's in the case.
It's instantly noticeable how much more compact this new pair is, and not just the earbuds themselves but the case too. Thanks to some nifty engineering work, the four mics have been moved to allow for a shorter stem jutting out without loss of call quality. Jabra's noise and wind-reducing algorithms should also remain unaffected. The large button is also no different, allowing for the same easy controls as before. Further research on different ear shapes has led to a refinement of the profile and fit, addressing feedback from some users who found the 65t uncomfortable when worn for long periods.
Left: New vs Old. Right: Old vs New. (Confusing, I know.)
Despite the more diminutive size, Jabra has still been able to increase the battery life in the 75t by 50%, up from 5 hours to 7.5 hours on a single charge. The case, which thankfully includes a USB-C port this time around, extends the total battery life to 28 hours. Fast charging gets you an hour of playback from a 15-minute top-up. Other improvements to the case include magnets to hold the earbuds in place and to keep the lid closed — some nice little details that add to the high-quality look and feel.
Many of the other specs from the 65t are carried over here, such as IP55 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, one-touch access to Google Assistant or Alexa, and the excellent in-app equalizer. While we weren't allowed to listen to them yet, I tried them on for size and they do indeed feel more comfortable than the previous generation. The case is also more pocketable and has a more premium feel to it, so I think Jabra could be on to a winner considering how well-regarded their past efforts have been. The recent Elite 85H ANC over-ear mode impressed David no end when he reviewed them, and I think we can expect a similar level of quality here.
Along with all the improvements comes an inevitable price hike. The Elite 65t retails for $169 / €169, and they aren't going away so you'll still be able to get them if you'd prefer. The new Elite 75t model will cost $199 / €199 when they go on sale in mid-October with Titanium Black and Gold Beige colors on offer. Best Buy will have an exclusive fully black model available too. The price hike might put some people off, but they're still cheaper than some rival high-end models and Jabra's previous form would suggest they'll probably be worth it.
