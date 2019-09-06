Although it's considered relatively new as a payment method, UPI has taken India by storm. Since it's launch two years ago, it's become the most used digital payment platform in the country, and is nearing a billion monthly transactions. And now, it's supported by Google Play.

If you're in India, you can now add UPI as a payment method in the Play Store, along with your credit card, operator billing, and netbanking account. It's also supported in all other avenues where you can pay with Google, including renewing your YouTube subscription and more.

To set it up, you need to go to the Play Store's Payment methods then link your UPI ID. You may need to have a UPI app installed on your phone — Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM, and PhonePe. Once you're done, you can simply buy any app, game, or in-app purchase with your UPI account.