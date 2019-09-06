Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The week is almost over, so that means it's time to once again check out the current sales on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery more accessible, and two of my personal favorites are the games Space Grunts and Slayaway Camp, so don't forget to give those titles a look. I'm also excited to announce that we have a sponsor today, so please give Magi+: Magic Video Editor a warm welcome for supporting our work to report the best sales available on the Play Store.
Featured: Magi+: Magic Video Editor
Today's sales roundup is presented by Magi+: Magic Video Editor, from Magicam Lab. Video editing is often a very demanding task for mobile devices, which means it can be difficult to find a fully-featured editor that delivers an acceptable experience. Not only does this video editor offer a plethora of amazing effects, but you can also easily share your edited videos with all of your friends, thanks to the app's intuitive sharing functionality. Magi+: Magic Video Editor is hands-down the perfect solution for anyone looking to create their own homemade superhero movies, and it's even handy for everyday edits, which makes it an excellent all-in-one video editor for just about everyone. So if you'd like to pick it up today and take it for a spin, don't hesitate to click on the Play Store widget below.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Personal Finance Pro Cost accounting Family budget $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Total Media Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Neurosimulator Vol.I $13.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Text Scanner [OCR] & Fancy text $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Guess & Find PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hangman Premium $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Leprica PRO - Castle Battle Tower Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Search Premium $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- ai.type Crystal Clear Keyboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- ai.type Rainbow Color Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Smoon UI - Rounded Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CRAYONIC ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ⌚ Watch Face - Ksana Sweep for Android Wear OS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- iOS 12 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Alarm Clock Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- File and PDF Converter $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Easy Scanner Pro $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Monster RPG 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Monster RPG 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Space Grunts $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Word Crush PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- EQQO $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spelling Pro! (Premium) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Zone $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dictator 2: Evolution $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dots Sync - Symmetric Brain game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Comments