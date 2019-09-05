Last month we learned that the construction management sim Tropico was finally coming to Android, and today I'm here to let everyone know that the title is officially available on the Google Play Store. Despite its name, this is actually a mobile port of Tropico 3 that has been available on iOS since 2018, and today Android users can finally get in on the fun, all thanks to Feral Interactive.

As you can see in the trailer above, Tropico is a construction management sim, much like the Sim City series, but of course, you can expect an amusing theme that offers a tongue-in-cheek presentation of a semi-democratic banana republic. That's right, if you so choose, you can rule the island of Tropico with an iron fist, or you could take a moral approach to try and create a paradise. The choice is yours, which is what makes the game so fun.

Now, you may be wondering how this port performs, and luckily I've had a chance to test the game and am glad to report that it's optimized very well. After testing on an OP6T and GS8+, I can confidently say that I didn't run into any performance issues. Of course, this is still a demanding game, which is why Feral offers a supported device list in the game's Play Store description (and can be found in the PR linked below). It's also worth pointing out that this is a game best played on larger screens, though it's still serviceable on a phone.

The touch controls work well, and there's a multitude of ways to tilt and zoom the camera, though this can feel a little awkward at first. But once you get a little more comfortable with these controls, they simply fade into the background as you concentrate on growing the island. Sadly, controller support is nowhere to be found, so expect to spend a lot of time interacting with your screen.

Since Tropico is a Feral Interactive port, you can expect a premium game priced at $11.99, which is slightly more expensive than the Steam version, though I'd say the cost is well worth a quality port optimized for Android. There are no in-app purchases or advertisements to be found, so once you purchase the title, you're free to rule Tropico as long as you'd like.

Worthwhile construction management sims can be difficult to find on the Play Store. The majority are free-to-play and are filled with in-app purchases, so it's nice to finally have a new option that offers console-quality that's free of the typical monetization expected of a mobile release. This is why I appreciate Feral's ports, and why I'm happy to plunk down $11.99 for Tropico. After all, this is a game that offers 25-hours of gameplay, and that's just the story mode. There are honestly hundreds of hours of fun to be had for those that really want to dig in. So if this sounds like something that would interest you, you can purchase Tropico through the Play Store widget directly below.