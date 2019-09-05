- ...
-
16
143.
Smart Lock's 'Trusted Face' mode is broken on Android Q Beta 6, but there's a fix
-
51
144.
Android Q to get customizable styles and clocks, but they're not live yet
-
162
145.
Every new Android 10 feature: The in-depth changelog for Google's latest OS
-
35
146.
[Update: Fixed] Selecting images in Android 10's app switcher is broken, preventing you from easily sharing Instagram pics
-
15
147.
Touching the fingerprint sensor no longer keeps your display awake on Android 10
- View All 147 Articles In This Series
One of the small but nifty additions of Android Pie was a little trick that helped you stop your phone from going to sleep by simply touching the fingerprint sensor. The gesture stopped working in Android Q during the beta stages and isn't there in the final 10 release. It also looks like Google won't be fixing this anytime soon.
On Pie, when your phone's display starts dimming, signaling it's about to go to sleep, you could simply put your finger on the sensor to wake it up. It was literally handy, especially with your index likely resting near that area, and you didn't need to lift your thumb and interact with the display to cancel the timeout. Now, on Q, you can tap that fingerprint sensor all you want, the phone will still go to sleep. The only way to stop it from doing so is to touch the display.
The bug was reported on the issue tracker and was assigned, so there was hope of it being fixed. However, Google now says the issue has been "deferred [...] for consideration in a future release." Read: We should hold our breaths. With rumors of the Pixel 4 possibly skipping on a fingerprint sensor altogether, it's likely that Google won't allocate resources to fixing small and superfluous features related to it.
- Source:
- Issue Tracker
- Thanks:
- Justin,
- Samarth
Comments