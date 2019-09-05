We saw the Moto E6 Plus leak just last week, and as expected, the device has become official at IFA. Motorola's newest budget smartphone might share most of its name with the recently launched Moto E6, but it's a very different phone. The display is bigger, it has more cameras, and it trades the Snapdragon chip for MediaTek.

The Moto E6 Plus has a 6.1-inch display, a significant increase over the 5.5-inch LCD on the regular E6. It's also a taller "Max Vision" display with a notch at the top, which may or may not excite buyers. Around back, the Moto E6 Plus is the first phone in the E-series to have a dual-camera system. Don't expect any optical zoom or wide-angle shots; it consists of a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The 3,000mAh battery is the same capacity as the smaller E6, but it is still removable.

The regular E6 has a Snapdragon 450, but the E6 Plus moves to a MediaTek P22. That's an octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. That's a cheaper part that probably helps keep prices down, and the E6 Plus does manage to avoid a price increase. It'll sell for around €139 when it goes on sale today. Customers in Latin America can get it now, and it will launch in Europe and Asia later this month. There's no US launch planned at this time.