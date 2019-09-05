T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited 55 is $55 (plus taxes and fees) for two lines

T-Mobile Just Topped Its Industry-Topping 55+ Deal

With T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited 55, get two lines for $55. Meanwhile, the Carriers continue to patronize and limit the generation that created the Mobile Era.

What’s the news

T-Mobile is launching Essentials Unlimited 55 — the Un-carrier’s best deal ever for 55+ customers — two lines for $55/month.

Why it matters

The Carriers continue to patronize Boomers with dumbed-down “senior” plans. AT&T’s “Senior Nation” doesn’t even include DATA, and customers have to be 65+ to get it. Verizon limits their 55+ plan to Florida residents. T-Mobile ended all that with Magenta Unlimited 55, and now adds even more options for 55+ customers who want the essentials.

Who it’s for

The roughly 90 million people over age 55 in America who demand more from wireless.

The best just got better for 55 and better. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced Essentials Unlimited 55 — the Un-carrier’s best deal ever for Americans aged 55 and older, just $55 plus tax for two lines of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data. And it all launches tomorrow, Friday September 6.

Boomers deserve respect from the wireless industry they helped create, and T-Mobile gives it to them. Meanwhile, Verizon keeps insulting, stereotyping and mistreating them — Big Red actually requires 55+ customers to live in Florida to get a discount… if you can call it that (two lines for $80? OK). And AT&T may be worse, if that’s even possible. AT&T Senior Nation, limited to 65+ customers, costs $29.99 per month per line for talk and text. That’s right. No data. In 2019. Patronize much, AT&T?

“Boomers are the generation that invented wireless, yet the Carriers continue to completely patronize and insult us,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “At T-Mobile, we’ve got the industry’s best unlimited plans for those 55 and up, and we’ll continue making our customers the happiest in wireless. No matter which state they call home.”

Here’s the deal: starting tomorrow, head to any T-Mobile store, call or go online and get the new Essentials Unlimited 55 plan. It’s just $55 per month for two lines with Autopay plus taxes and fees, just $40 for a single line, and includes everything that comes with T-Mobile Essentials: unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data in the U.S., unlimited 3G hotspot, T-Mobile Tuesdays , the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts and free scam protection to fight robocalls — all at the industry’s best price for those over 55. If this is the deal for you, hurry because it’s only available for a limited time.

Or, opt for Magenta Unlimited 55 for $70—taxes and fees included—for two lines per month with AutoPay, and enjoy everything you get with Essentials, plus 3GB high-speed hotspot, free data and texting abroad and 1-hour of free in-flight Wi-Fi.

For more information on T-Mobile’s 55+ plans, head here.

During congestion, customers using >50 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds; Essentials customers may notice lower speeds than other customers. Limited time offer; subject to change. Postpaid only. Max 2 voice lines. Taxes/fees approx. 10-33% of bill. Credit approval, deposit, $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Without Autopay, $5 more/line; may not be reflected on first bill. Video streams at 480p. Tethering at max 3G speeds.

