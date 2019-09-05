Berlin, IFA, 5th September 2019 – Sony continues its smartphone evolution with the introduction of Xperia 5, the latest addition to the flagship series, bringing key technologies from Xperia 1 into a compact, stylish and sleek smartphone design.

“With Xperia 5 we’ve brought what our customers loved from Xperia 1 into a smaller design with the latest award-winning technology from Sony,” said Mitsuya Kishida, President, Sony Mobile Communications. “Xperia 5 continues to bring uncompromised performance and leading experiences to a smartphone, only possible with Sony.”

Advanced technology in a sleek and compact design

Xperia 5 brings the best of Xperia 1 into a smaller footprint while keeping the 21:9 CinemaWide display. The sleek metal frame is protected with the help of durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 on the front and back, while Xperia 5’s IP65/IP68 certified water resistance[i] guards against the elements.

The 21:9 CinemaWide display offers more useable screen area and is ideal for running two apps simultaneously. You can trigger a split screen swiftly and easily with Side sense, the 21:9 multi-window launcher application, or via voice command.

Three cameras, three lenses, endless possibilities

Xperia 5 features BIONZ X™ for mobile and an advanced triple lens camera with 12MP sensors and Optical SteadyShot™ image stabilisation. With a 16mm lens for super-wide angle shots, a versatile 26mm lens and a 52mm portrait and tele lens (35mm equiv.), you are ready for any occasion.

In Xperia 1 we introduced the world’s first Eye AF[ii] in a smartphone, and for Xperia 5 we’re taking this technology one step further with improved camera enhancements from Sony’s Alpha cameras. With Xperia 5 you’re able to track the action with continuous burst shooting at up to 10 fps AF/AE tracking (Auto Focus and Auto Exposure). Xperia 5 also has increased AF/AE calculations at up to 30fps allowing you to capture moving subjects with precision focus.

Capture stunning low light images with the bright F1.6 lens, large 1.4μm pixel pitch and Dual Photo Diode image sensor. Combined with RAW noise reduction technology, Xperia 5 produces beautifully sharp low-light images.

First introduced with Xperia 1, Xperia 5 continues to take mobile cinematography to the next level through the support of engineers from Sony’s professional digital cinema camera division. Cinema Pro “powered by CineAlta” has been further improved, allowing you to create multiple projects with different settings as well as offering more flexibility in adjusting white balance, manual focus, and audio recording levels for filming exactly as intended. To complete the experience, you can now trim individual clips and merge them together for professional cinematic capture on the go.

New for Xperia 5, ‘Photography advice’ helps prevent photographic challenges, such as your finger in front of the camera lens or someone with their eyes closed, ensuring you always capture the perfect photo.

Xperia 5 is also compatible with Sony’s ‘Imaging Edge™ Mobile’[iii] application, allowing you to transfer images from your compatible Alpha or Cyber-shot™ camera so you can check the quality and easily share content directly from your Xperia 5 to social media platforms.

Experience superb content immersion with a 21:9 CinemaWide display and Dolby Atmos sound

Xperia 5 brings the 21:9 cinematic aspect ratio to a smaller form factor, for a viewing experience that’s true to creators’ intent.

The 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display is powered by Sony’s award-winning BRAVIA® TV technologies with X1™ for mobile engine bringing HDR (High Dynamic Range) remastering technologies for more contrast, colour and clarity.

Xperia 5 also has Creator mode “powered by CineAlta”, inspired by Master Monitor colour reproduction bringing precise colour accuracy on the go. As with Xperia 1, Xperia 5 also has 10-bit tonal gradation[iv] representing a myriad of colours and delivering deeper blacks, while colours appear more natural. The display, together with originally developed image processing, supports wide colour space ITU-R BT.2020 as well as DCI-P3 with Illuminant D65.

The entertainment factor is further enhanced by Dolby Atmos, tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, for an immersive entertainment experience that flows all around you with breath-taking realism when using headphones or Xperia 5’s built-in stereo speakers. While Sony’s audio technologies, Hi-Res audio for both wired and wireless[v], DSEE HX and Stereo speakers empowers you to hear music in its purest form.

Rounding off the entertainment experience, you can now power up your gaming with improved Game enhancer allowing you to record your game play with burst screen capture at 20fps and synthesise your voice with Game enhancer’s voice changer feature.

Stay connected and entertained all day

Xperia 5 features the new ‘Smart connectivity’ to make sure you’re connected to the most optimal network. It uses Sony’s deep learning engine (Neural Network Libraries) to analyse Wi-Fi signals and predict near-future connectivity issues. Smart connectivity will automatically switch to LTE when it predicts any compromise in Wi-Fi connection to ensure you always have optimal connectivity.

Xperia 5 has the latest flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform with the integrated X24 LTE Modem for enhanced performance with gigabit LTE connectivity. It features 4 x 4 MIMO technology supporting all LTE bands, uniquely including low-bands, so you’re connected even in areas with weak signal coverage.

Xperia 5 also features Smart Stamina, USB PD fast charging and a 3140mAh battery to keep you entertained all day.

Match your Xperia 5 to your style with four sophisticated colours: Blue, Red, Black and Grey, creating an elegant sense of depth and colour. Colour matching cases are also available for Xperia 5, Style Cover View which lets you see notifications and content even when the cover is closed, Style Cover Back helping to protect your phone from accidental damage and new Style Cover Leather.

Availability

Xperia 5 ships with Android™ 9 Pie and is available from October 2019[vi]. Xperia 5 is available to pre-order from next week in select markets across Europe, bundled with the industry leading[vii] WF-1000XM3 truly wireless Noise Cancelling headphones.

– ENDS –