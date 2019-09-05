UPI is the leading digital payment platform in India, which lets users make transfers directly from one bank account to another. It's already used for more than 900 million transactions a month, such as utility bill payments, mobile recharges, in-store purchases, and more. From now on, Indian users will also be able to buy content from the Play Store using the payment solution.

The feature will be gradually rolled out as a new payment option over the next few weeks for Indian users and will be available to buy apps, games, and in-app content. Several of our tipsters already have it on their phones, while a few others couldn't see it yet. Once set up, you'll be able to select your favorite UPI app to pay, including BHIM, Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe. You'll just have to link your UPI ID in your Google Play Store billing details, and use your bank account to conveniently to purchases.

Google confirms its commitment to UPI, as Pay supported it since its early days, and the compatibility is now being extended to the Play Store. In case you'd rather use another payment method, the traditional ones such as credit card and carrier billing remain available in India.