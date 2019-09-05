For years, Philips seemed content to just refresh its lineup of existing smart bulbs, but it's been getting fancier recently. There are more bulb styles than ever before, and it's finally added Bluetooth to the mix. At IFA, Philips has revealed a raft of new smart lighting products including bulbs, buttons, and its first smart plug.
First up, Philips has refreshed its portable Hue Go light ($80). This bowl-shaped device doesn't look much different than the original, but it supports Bluetooth (a trend with the new Hue products) and has better battery performance. There's also a new spotlight bulb for GU10 sockets ($55), and an E12 candle bulb ($33 for two). The primary change here is support for Bluetooth in the event you don't have or want a Hue Bridge. Those funky filament or "Edison" bulbs are in right now, and Philips finally has some (see above). The new Filament collection ($25-33 each) comes in several styles, all with Bluetooth and Bridge support.
Philips has also launched its first smart plug ($40), allowing you to get non-smart lamps into your Hue ecosystem. Like all of Hue's new products, the plug works with a Bridge or via Bluetooth. It can become tedious to manage smart lights when you end up with multiple rooms and scenes, but the company offers buttons and switches to make it easier. There's a new smart button ($20) today, as well. You can set it to perform actions or toggle scenes with a single press, and it can perform different actions based on the time of day. The button even has a magnetic backside, so you can put it on a metal surface without the backplate.
All the new Philips devices will launch within the next two months.
Press Release
Signify unveils new Philips Hue smart lighting products
Smart lighting brand launches new smart accessories, upgraded bulbs and more
Somerset, New Jersey – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has announced new Philips Hue smart lighting products, including an upgraded Hue Go, the Philips Hue Smart button, the Philips Hue Smart plug, and new GU10 spotlight and E12 candle bulbs with Bluetooth.
The Hue Go portable smart lamp: bring smart light anywhere
The Philips Hue Go is a portable smart lamp offering white and colored light, including pre-set light recipes and scenes — and is now Bluetooth-compatible, meaning you can control it with the free Philips Hue Bluetooth app or your voice with select smart home assistants. Retaining its signature design, the upgraded Hue Go also features an improved battery life, meaning you can now bring it with you anywhere you like for an even longer period of time.
The Philips Hue Go is available in November for $79.99.
Smart plug and Smart button: small size, big impact
The Philips Hue Smart plug turns any table or floor lamp — even those in which you can’t place a Hue bulb — into a Hue smart light. Simply connect any lamp to the Smart plug, and add it to your Philips Hue setup. Switch it on or off as you would any other light using your Philips Hue app, a smart accessory or your voice.
The Philips Hue Smart button, though subtle in size, packs a big punch — in a single press, you can control your Hue lights however you like, or press and hold the button to brighten and dim your lights. When connected to the Philips Hue bridge, you can configure the button, so it turns your lights to a pre-set shade of white light and brightness level that suits the time of day; in the morning, one press will turn your lights to cool, energizing tones, and in the evening, one press will trigger warmer, dimmer light settings. With a magnetic back side and its adhesive mini mount, you can place the Philips Hue Smart button wherever you need it. It also includes a larger backplate to replace or complement your existing standard, single gang wall switch.
The Philips Hue Smart plug and the Philips Hue Smart button are available in October for $39.99 and $19.99, respectively.
GU10 spotlights: a new generation
New Bluetooth-enabled Hue White and Color Ambiance and Hue White Ambiance spots give your track or recessed lighting a burst of color to add style to your room, or allow you to adjust the shade of white light to support your daily routines. These new bulbs feature higher lumen output and a new design, so it perfectly fits in your fixtures or lamps. The White and Color Ambiance version also offers richer colors. Rather than relying on a single switch to turn your spotlights on/off, you can control these bulbs individually in the Hue app.
The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance and White Ambiance GU10 spotlights with Bluetooth are available in September for $54.99 (single unit) and $49.99 (two-pack), respectively.
E12 candle bulbs: light up your space in style
The new Philips Hue White E12 candle bulb gives you more choice with your home lighting like chandeliers or ceiling fans. Ready to use after a simple setup with Bluetooth or a Hue Bridge, these bulbs offer smooth wireless dimming.
The Philips Hue White E12 candle bulbs are available in September for $32.99 (two-pack).
For more information on Philips Hue’s new products, visit www.meethue.com.
Press Release
The Philips Hue Filament collection: Bring vintage style to your smart home
- Instantly create a cozy atmosphere in your home with this Edison bulb-inspired design
- Use with the Philips Hue Bluetooth app for easy wireless dimming or pair with a Philips Hue Bridge for ultimate control
Somerset, New Jersey – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has unveiled its brand-new Philips Hue Filament collection, perfect for those who want to bring vintage style to their smart home.
With a design that is reminiscent of traditional, incandescent Edison-style bulbs, the smart LED lights allow you to easily create the perfect ambiance. Effortlessly set the mood in a room with the collection’s warm white light (2100K, 530 lumens) and installation-free wireless dimming. The bulbs’ beautiful shapes with their amber coating add elegance and style to any room — whether they are on or off.
Whether used in a wall fixture, suspended from the ceiling or simply placed in your favorite lamp with or without a lamp shade, Hue Filament bulbs are just as smart as they are sophisticated with their glowing inner coils.
You can start with a single Hue Filament light bulb or connect multiple bulbs to easily set the perfect look and feel in your room. Control the collection instantly with the Philips Hue Bluetooth app or with a compatible voice device, or pair them with the Zigbee-based Philips Hue Bridge for ultimate control and to enjoy additional smart features. The Hue Bridge provides access to the full Philips Hue ecosystem, including full home control of indoor and outdoor lights, away from home control, Philips Hue Entertainment and Friends of Hue, as well as third-party app compatibility.
“Our new Philips Hue Filament bulbs combine modern technology with vintage design,” said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader, Home Systems & Luminaires, Philips Hue at Signify. “You can instantly recreate the feel of your favorite bistro or simply add visual style to your room. It’s simple to control and personalize your lighting with just a tap of your smartphone or with a voice command.”
The Philips Hue Filament collection includes three form factors: the traditional A19 light bulb shape ($24.99), ST19 tube ($27.99) and G25 globe ($32.99). The portfolio will be available in the US in October 2019.
For more information about the new Philips Hue Filament collection, visit www.meethue.com.
Comments