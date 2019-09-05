Signify unveils new Philips Hue smart lighting products

Smart lighting brand launches new smart accessories, upgraded bulbs and more

Somerset, New Jersey – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has announced new Philips Hue smart lighting products, including an upgraded Hue Go, the Philips Hue Smart button, the Philips Hue Smart plug, and new GU10 spotlight and E12 candle bulbs with Bluetooth.

The Hue Go portable smart lamp: bring smart light anywhere

The Philips Hue Go is a portable smart lamp offering white and colored light, including pre-set light recipes and scenes — and is now Bluetooth-compatible, meaning you can control it with the free Philips Hue Bluetooth app or your voice with select smart home assistants. Retaining its signature design, the upgraded Hue Go also features an improved battery life, meaning you can now bring it with you anywhere you like for an even longer period of time.

The Philips Hue Go is available in November for $79.99.

Smart plug and Smart button: small size, big impact

The Philips Hue Smart plug turns any table or floor lamp — even those in which you can’t place a Hue bulb — into a Hue smart light. Simply connect any lamp to the Smart plug, and add it to your Philips Hue setup. Switch it on or off as you would any other light using your Philips Hue app, a smart accessory or your voice.

The Philips Hue Smart button, though subtle in size, packs a big punch — in a single press, you can control your Hue lights however you like, or press and hold the button to brighten and dim your lights. When connected to the Philips Hue bridge, you can configure the button, so it turns your lights to a pre-set shade of white light and brightness level that suits the time of day; in the morning, one press will turn your lights to cool, energizing tones, and in the evening, one press will trigger warmer, dimmer light settings. With a magnetic back side and its adhesive mini mount, you can place the Philips Hue Smart button wherever you need it. It also includes a larger backplate to replace or complement your existing standard, single gang wall switch.

The Philips Hue Smart plug and the Philips Hue Smart button are available in October for $39.99 and $19.99, respectively.

GU10 spotlights: a new generation

New Bluetooth-enabled Hue White and Color Ambiance and Hue White Ambiance spots give your track or recessed lighting a burst of color to add style to your room, or allow you to adjust the shade of white light to support your daily routines. These new bulbs feature higher lumen output and a new design, so it perfectly fits in your fixtures or lamps. The White and Color Ambiance version also offers richer colors. Rather than relying on a single switch to turn your spotlights on/off, you can control these bulbs individually in the Hue app.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance and White Ambiance GU10 spotlights with Bluetooth are available in September for $54.99 (single unit) and $49.99 (two-pack), respectively.

E12 candle bulbs: light up your space in style

The new Philips Hue White E12 candle bulb gives you more choice with your home lighting like chandeliers or ceiling fans. Ready to use after a simple setup with Bluetooth or a Hue Bridge, these bulbs offer smooth wireless dimming.

The Philips Hue White E12 candle bulbs are available in September for $32.99 (two-pack).

For more information on Philips Hue’s new products, visit www.meethue.com.