For those integrated in the Samsung ecosystem, a Tizen-powered smartwatch is a decent option. At its launch price of $330+, the Galaxy Watch wasn't the easiest sell, but one year later, open-box versions of the 42mm and 46mm sizes are available for $179.99 and $189.99, respectively, with an extra charging dock thrown in.

The Galaxy Watch comes with either a 1.2" (42mm) or 1.3" (46mm) 360p OLED display, a dual-core Exynos 9110, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 270mAh (42mm) or 472mAh (46mm) battery. In our review, we liked that it looks like a real watch, the tremendous battery life, the rotating bezel, Samsung's excellent fitness tracking, and notification handling. We didn't like the lack of apps on Tizen or Bixby, as well as the lack of MST for mobile payments, but you might be willing to forgive those shortcomings at such low prices.

The 42mm model is $179.99 and only comes in rose gold. The 46mm version is $10 more at $189.99, and it's only available in silver. Each comes with a one-year warranty, two-day shipping, and 30-day returns. For what it's worth, eBay is also offering 8% in eBay Bucks compared to the usual 1% for the next six hours, sweetening the deal just a bit more.