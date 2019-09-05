Nubia is all about frequent release cycles, apparently beating even OnePlus with how often it pushes out incremental improvements to its ostensibly gaming-focused Red Magic series. The latest Red magic 3S, announced earlier today, continues that trend. As the name may imply, it's basically Red Magic 3 but with a bit more "S" — in this case, "speed" from a slightly faster Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.
Specs
|Display
|6.65" Full HD 90Hz AMOLED
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 855 Plus + Adreno 640
|Rear Camera
|48MP Sony IMX586
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 18W quick charge
|Software
|"Stock" Android, unknown version
|Storage
|Up to 256GB UFS 3.0
|RAM
|up to 12GB
|Misc
|Mappable capacitive shoulder triggers, stereo front-facing speakers, "active liquid cooling" with internal fan
|Colors
|Red/blue gradient, Black, Silver
A few details aren't known, like precisely which version of Android the phone might ship with, or details regarding the camera, but I'd put money that any unknown details match the existing Red Magic 3.
In addition to that faster Snapdragon 855 Plus, the Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the same 90Hz display as the previous version, the same big battery, up to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and extra little gaming-oriented features like capacitive shoulder buttons you can assign to functions.
Yeah, the Red Magic 3S still has that whole "xtreme" gamer ostentation going on, and I can't personally stand the look. That's also excluding the fact that "gaming" phones are a gimmick for folks that just don't know better hoping to gain an edge in Fortnite. When you get right down to it, the best gaming phone you can buy is an iPhone: it gets all the games. Still, my friend Myriam Joire was particularly impressed with the Red Magic 3, so there must be something to like about it, and that could extend to this new version, too.
Availability is set for September 9th in China at ¥2999 - ¥3799 depending on storage/RAM. A global release follow later this year in October, though price is other markets isn't set yet.
Press Release
Supreme Cooling. Supreme Gaming. Red Magic 3S launches in China on September 9th.
Shanghai – September 5th, 2019 – The ultimate gaming phone is about to get even better. Released earlier this year, the Red Magic 3 revolutionized mobile gaming with industry-first active liquid cooling, powerhouse specs, and innovative gamer-centric features. The new Red Magic 3S takes the signature Red Magic 3 experience to the next level with several spec and feature upgrades.
The Red Magic 3S boasts the latest flagship Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 PLUS platform and super-fast UFS 3.0 storage for boosted gaming performance, while fan-favorite Red Magic features—like active liquid cooling, built-in gaming triggers, and a buttery-smooth 90Hz ultra-widescreen display—make their return on the Red Magic 3S.
The Red Magic 3S is available for purchase beginning September 5th in China. A global release on redmagic.gg is expected for October 2019. With the Red Magic 3S, nubia remains committed to providing the world’s most premium gaming smartphones, without the premium price tag.
Red Magic 3S - Supreme Cooling. Supreme Gaming.
Inspired by high-end gaming PCs, the Red Magic 3S improved active cooling system features an integrated internal fan, a liquid-filled heat pipe, and multilayer graphite for increased airflow and superior heat dissipation. The result? Comfortable gaming, consistent frame rates, and jaw-dropping graphics.
New on the Red Magic 3S, the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 855 PLUS with AdrenoTM 640 GPU boosts CPU performance and improves graphical rendering speeds by 15%. Paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of super-fast UFS 3.0 storage, the Red Magic 3S powers through even the most demanding games, while an impressive 5,000mAh battery and up to 27W quick charging for uninterrupted gaming sessions.
For ultra-premium gaming and entertainment, the 6.65 inch ultra-widescreen FHD+ HDR AMOLED display features a 90Hz refresh rate for stunning, buttery-smooth visuals. In terms of audio, dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound technologies create a cinematic soundscape, with or without headphones.
In addition to powerhouse specs, the Red Magic 3S improves the mobile gaming experience with innovative gamer-centric features. Organize and quick-launch games, fine-tune performance settings and fan speeds, monitor temperature and usage stats in real time, and block notifications for uninterrupted gaming in Game Space 2.1, activated with an additional hardware switch. Now, users can record in-game videos and share right in Game Space 2.1.
Touch-sensitive shoulder triggers provide additional hardware buttons without the need for a gamepad accessory. Users can configure and custom-map these buttons to suit their game of choice. Users can also customize RGB lighting with several effects and over 16.8 million colors with Red Magic’s light effects editor.
The Red Magic 3S isn’t just for gaming. It’s also a flagship daily driver. Running stock Android and free from bloatware and overbearing skins, the Red Magic 3S also features the elite Sony IMX586 sensor in its rear 48MP camera, with 8K recording capabilities. A 16MP front camera is ideal for live streaming, video chatting, and more.
Pricing and Availability
China: Price: ¥2999 (8G+128GB) ¥3799 (12G+256GB) Availability: September 9th, 2019
Global: Price: TBD Colors availability: TBC Availability: October, 2019
