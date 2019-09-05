Step by step, Google Maps is bringing incident reporting to our daily drives. The feature, which has been a staple of Waze for years, first showed up in November with crashes and speed traps, then added slowdowns/congestions. Now, another traffic reason is making its way to the report pop-up: construction work.

Our tipster spotted this while using Maps in Android Auto. A fourth yellow icon popped up for construction, letting him report traffic caused by road works. You may find this useful if the road is completely or partially closed by construction, or if a nearby building site has affected driving on it.

We don't have this fourth report type on our devices, so it seems to be rolling out with server-side switch or it could be geo-restricted. If you'd like to raise your chances of getting the feature, make sure you're on the latest Maps version available on the Play Store or APK Mirror.