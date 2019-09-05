Article Contents
In the world of sports-oriented activity trackers, Garmin reigns king. It bundles the regular step, sleep, and heart rate monitoring with a high level of detailed exercise tracking that Fitbit, Xiaomi, Huawei, and plenty of other competitors can't come close to. Garmin's line-up of smartwatches is also varied, offering a range of choices from the simple hybrid Vivomove HR to the LTE and music-capable Vivoactive 3. The company is working on follow-ups to these watches and now, thanks to WinFuture, we have our first look at them.
Garmin Venu
The first new watch is the Venu, a new sub-brand in Garmin's portfolio. It seems to be the highest end of the bunch thanks to a striated high-quality case, large touchscreen, and a range of other features. It supports Garmin Pay, music playback through Spotify and Deezer, access to Garmin's smartwatch app store, a new push-up mode, as well as detailed swim, cycling, and running tracking. There's no word on GPS or heart rate monitoring yet.
Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S
Following up the Vivoactive 3, Garmin is working on two new watches. The Vivoactive 4 (44mm) and Vivoactive 4S (40mm) seem to only differ by the size of their case and screen. They both have the same features as the Venu, but we know the Vivoactive family has a GPS on board and a heart rate monitor, so both of these watches should offer them too.
Above: Vivoactive 4. Below: Vivoactive 4S.
Garmin Vivomove
Style Luxe
The most curious of Garmin's new line-up is the Vivomove
Style Luxe, a hybrid smartwatch with a full color display and analog hands on top. The concept is similar to the divisive LG Watch W7 and should let you save battery life by turning off the display when you don't need it. From the images, we know it has a heart rate monitor, a wide choice of colors and bands (including fabric options), but not much else.
Garmin Vivomove 3
Sport and 3S
And finally, we have the successors to the Vivomove HR. This range of hybrid smartwatches follows the usual form factor or small monochromatic display hidden inside a regular analog watch, like most of Withings' offerings. Like their predecessor, the 3
Sport and 3S have heart rate monitors, show notifications and tracking stats, and seem to come in multiple sizes and colors.
Above: Vivomove 3
Sport. Below: Vivomove 3S.
Garmin is expected to unveil these smartwatches at IFA in Berlin, which takes place from September 6 until 11, so we should have the full official specs and prices then.
- Source:
- WinFuture
Garmin has officially announced these watches at IFA 2019. We've updated the post above with the correct names, but you'll find the more interesting bits for each of these models below:
- Venu: $400, available in a few weeks. GPS and heart rate monitor are confirmed, but it also has respiration tracking and a blood oxygen saturation sensor. The body measures 43mm, the display is AMOLED, and battery life is 6hrs with GPS and music, or 5 days with regular use.
- Vivoactive 4 and 4S: $350, shipping in a few days (4S) or a few weeks (4). The only difference between the two is size and battery life. The 4 measures 45mm and lasts up to 8 days (6hrs with GPS and music). The 4S is 40mm and lasts up to 7 days (5hrs with GPS + music). GPS is on board, and there are sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and respiration tracking. Unlike the Venu, the display here is transflective and not AMOLED.
- Vivomove Luxe: That's the official name of the watch that was leaked as Style. It's priced at $500 and should ship in a few weeks. It has a 42mm body, a hidden color display, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation sensors, but no on-board GPS or music storage. It lasts up to 5 days in smart mode, with one more week as a regular watch.
- Vivomove 3 and 3S: $250, shipping in a few weeks. The 3S has a 39mm body, while the 3 has a 44mm body. They last up to 5 days in smart mode with one more week in watch mode. The display is monochrome here, unlike the Luxe, but everything else is the same.
- Legacy Hero series: $400, available in a few weeks. These are Marvel-themed versions of the Vivoactive 4 and 4S, with two models: Captain Marvel (40mm) and First Avenger (45mm). The specs appear to be the same, but there's a themed Garmin app experience to go along with them.
Garmin Legacy Hero series.
