For many people in the West, the Fist of the North Star anime film was their first introduction to Japanese animated cartoons, and so holds a special place in their heart. I recall being blown away by the movie in the early '90s, and luckily Sega has seen fit to bring its upcoming Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE mobile action game to the West in its first English-language mobile debut, complete with new art designed under the watch of the original manga illustrator Tetsuo Hara.
The above trailer for Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE is in Japanese because an English trailer still does not exist, though it is subtitled. If you give it a watch, you can get a sense of the title's gameplay, which appears to revolve around many different Fist of the North Star characters beating the ever-living snot out of each other in team-based battles. Much like MARVEL Strike Force, you'll tap your way to victory while exploring an original story. Essentially, Fist of the North Star offers a new take on the anime's original narrative, all wrapped up in an exclusive mobile release that sports flashy graphics and a familiar brawler gameplay loop.
There's still no word how the game will be monetized, though it's probably safe to assume that this branded release will land as a free-to-play title. We also don't know when the official launch for Fist of the North Star will take place in the West, though you can pre-register on the Play Store if you'd like to receive a notification whenever it arrives. If you do pre-register, you can earn a few rewards, which has already reached 100,000 sign-ups, the second tier of the pre-registration campaign.
A part of me is excited to see what Sega brings to the table with the first English release of a Fist of the North Star game on mobile, though I am wary of how the title will be monetized. I'm sure it will feel great to watch as your team takes down an endless onslaught of foes while flashy graphics illustrate your over-the-top attacks with bright colors and thrilling animations, but I have to wonder if that will that be enough to carry the aging franchise in the West. I suppose it all comes down to balance and gameplay, so hopefully, Sega will have a few more details to share before the official release so we will all have a better idea of what to expect.
Sega launches Fist of the North Star on the Google Play Store
Look at all those buttons, there's definitely nothing wrong with this
Sega has indeed launched its latest brawler Fist of the North Star on the Google Play Store as of this morning. As I explained in the above post, this is the first English-language mobile debut for a mobile Fist of the North Star game, and I can see how it could easily appeal to those who relish the manga/anime as their first introduction to the art form. Sadly, as predicted, this is a free-to-play release, which means you can expect in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 per item. It's also clear that the title's gameplay resembles that of MARVEL Strike Force and its many clones, so if you enjoy things like VIP systems, gacha draws, multiple currencies, a stamina system, not to mention a disgustingly cluttered UI, Fist of the North Star may be the latest collection-based brawler for you.
Press Release
Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE Launches Globally for iOS and Android
”Omae wa mo Shindeiru” (you are already dead)
TOKYO, 5 September 2019 – SEGA today announced that Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE has now made its debut in global markets on iOS and Android.
Developed under the supervision of Tetsuo Hara, Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE aims to be the ultimate way to re-experience the story of Fist of the North Star. It recreates the story of the original best-selling manga in painstaking detail right from the very first chapter. Old-school fans and newcomers to the series can experience the dramatic story like never before through 3D pre-rendered and comic-like cut-scenes.
Designed as an action RPG, the story takes place in an era when Hokuto Shinken’s most deadly martial art was believed to be lost. By gathering the fragments of stone monuments, all characters, including Kenshiro, Raoh and many more become playable. Players will be able to create their own dream team.
The pre-registration that started in June has exceeded 700,000 pre-registrants! As a reward, all users will receive the character “Rei” as well as many other useful items.
"Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE" can be downloaded here:
App Store : https://apps.apple.com/app/id1461447155
Google Play : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sega.HokutoRevive.en
About “Fist of the North Star”:
Fist of the North Star is a classic Japanese manga published in Weekly Shonen Jump. The Fist of the North Star manga series, written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara, was originally serialized from 1983 to 1988 in a total of 27 manga volumes, and went on to become one of the best-selling manga series in history, spawn numerous anime adaptations, a live-action motion picture, collectible merchandise, and much more.
"Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE" Official website:
https://hokuto-revive.sega.com/en/
