Did your phone get a day one update for Android 10? If you don't have a Pixel or Essential Phone, probably not. Apparently, though, if you bought the newest Samsung smartphones from the past year, you might be able to get it fairly soon — that is, if you bought it from T-Mobile.
The carrier is now testing Android 10 software updates sent over by the manufacturers for the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10 5G, Note10, and Note10+ along with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. If everything in these updates checks out, T-Mobile will distribute them out presumably through an over-the-air update. If not, we're probably going to have wait for a round of changes back at the OEM and another round of carrier testing. In other words, when it comes to these upgrades, don't believe it until you can see it.
T-Mobile has already cleared the Android 10 update for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. The network is also expecting to receive Android 9 Pie updates for the Galaxy S8 Active and the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 sometime soon.
On account of Samsung, we've not been made aware of a software beta testing program for Android 10, though we did see a leaked system image last month. The other major postpaid carriers — AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon — do not indicate the status of future software updates for their devices.
