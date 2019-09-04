Back in March of 2014 our own Ryan Whitwam took the original release of Out There for a spin, and he came away impressed with the fledgling sci-fi roguelike. Eventually, the game was reworked to improve its graphics and add extra content. This version is known as Out There: Ω Edition, and the developer Mi-Clos Studio has announced that its sequel will be coming to Android in the winter of 2020. This title is known as Out There: Oceans of Time, and supposedly it will offer a much more ambitious game that brings along many new features to the series.

🚀 Announcing Out There: Oceans of Time, the sequel to our award-winning game Out There in collaboration with @ModernWolfLtd !https://t.co/pWjRtYMSBV pic.twitter.com/qltBwSDboA — Mi-Clos Studio (@Mi_Clos) August 21, 2019

As you can see in the tweet above, Mi-Clos Studio has announced a collaboration with Modern Wolf to bring Out There: Oceans of Time to PC, consoles, and mobile in 2020. So far details are rather light since the game won't be released for another year, but what we do know is that you'll be able to explore a vast galaxy that's presented in a friendly comic book art style. This time around, it will be your job to stop a menacing alien that escaped your watchful eye by commanding a team of misfits as you hunt this alien down. Ideally, the game should blend interactive sci-fi fiction with strategy-based survival mechanics, wrapped up in a roguelike. So for all intents and purposes, it would appear that Out There: Oceans of Time will offer an in-depth story that finally gives meaning to your endless space exploration.

Explore an vast universe that is different every time you play

Meet strange alien beings and learn to communicate, trade, and conduct diplomacy with them as you build a coalition of allies in your quest to find the Archon

Manage your crew and officers, recruiting new members from the alien races you encounter

Lead your away teams on daring expeditions to probe derelict spaceships, ancient cities, and desolate planets to learn their secrets

Upgrade and maintain your ship, managing scarce resources that can be replenished through trade or planetary exploration

Captivating music composed by Siddhartha Barnhoorn (Antichamber, Out There…)

Weave your way through a epic branching narrative told through interactive cel-shaded cutscenes written by FibreTigre and illustrated by renowned artist Benjamin Carre (Transformers: Age of Extinction, Alone in the Dark)

Personally, I'm a big fan of Out There and Out There: Ω Edition, so I'm looking forward to the upcoming sequel. While we don't yet know how this sequel will be monetized, so far the developer has only offered premium releases on the Play Store, so it's my hope that Out There: Oceans of Time will be priced similarly. As the title nears its winter 2020 release date, more information should come to light, but until then, feel free to dig through the PR linked below.