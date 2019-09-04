Google has telegraphed far in advance of the Pixel 4's launch that it will come with a featured called Motion Sense — a radar technique developed under the name Project Soli using high-frequency radios to detect in-air gestures for user interfaces. But if you live in one country, you shouldn't expect to take advantage of this feature.

U.S. retailer Best Buy has released a promo page for the Pixel 4 which highlights one feature in particular:

Wave hello to Motion Sense* — You no longer have to touch your phone to make things happen. Motion Sense is a new technology in Pixel 4 that can detect your gestures without you having to touch the screen.

What's up with the asterisk? Well, there are some exceptions to who gets Motion Sense:

*Not functional in Japan. Motion Sense functional in the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and most European countries. Not all phone features are controlled by Motion Sense. For more information see g.co/pixel/motionsense.

That URL links to Google's Pixel Phone Help pages, but does not tap on any specific FAQs or details at the moment, so we're left wondering whether the geographical restriction is due to regulatory hurdles regarding 60GHz transmissions in Japan or the few European countries that aren't counted under "most" — while the exact range varies for each country, the general 56GHz-64GHz area is regarded to be unlicensed territory for satellite and cellular operations.

Funnily enough, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL got dual-SIM support with the Android 10 update, but that feature has been blocked in Japan.

In any case, you can sign up to be notified when the Pixel 4 goes on sale at Best Buy. Just know that you'll have other options for where to buy one as well.