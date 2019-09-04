Renders of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro based on leaked CAD files have been published by Pricebaba, courtesy of @OnLeaks. While commentary accompanying the images admits that some of the details are uncertain, due to a "tricky CAD," the renders reveal a step up in the camera department, with the Mate 30 housing a total of seven: Four in a circular arrangement on the back, and three front-facing inside the notch. Volume buttons are also curiously missing, corroborating an earlier claim that the phone will use a "sliding" touch-sensitive area instead.

The phone is expected to use the same glass-and-metal-sandwich construction used by previous Mate-series phones, clocking in at around 58.1 x 73.6 x 8.7mm, and around a mm thicker at the camera bump. The ~6.6" display will have curved "waterfall" edges and an almost anachronistically wide notch. That cutout is alleged to house three cameras, as well as other sensors.

Around back, we see the four cameras in a square configuration, set in a round module. They're expected to cover a range of specs, from a 40MP variable aperture (f/1.4-f/1.6) primary, a 40MP 120-degree wide-angle, an 8MP telephoto with 5x zoom, and a 3D ToF sensor.

The bottom edge has the SIM tray, Type-C port, mic, and speaker. The top gets another mic and IR blaster — no headphone jack, in case you were wondering. The left side is totally bare, while the right just has a power button. It's rumored that the area above that button will be touch-sensitive for controlling volume.

Pricebaba believes the Mate 30 will have a 4,500mAh battery, capable of charging at 55W over a wired connection and 25W wirelessly. The phone may also end up launching without access to Google's services if a workaround or individual license circumventing the Entity List ban can't be secured before launch.

