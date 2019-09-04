The Samsung Galaxy Fold is certainly one of the most interesting smartphones to be announced in the past few years, but its original release was cancelled after review units sent to press starting breaking after a few days. Samsung thinks it has finally worked out the kinks, as the Galaxy Fold is now set for a re-release over the next few weeks.

South Korea will be first to get the updated Galaxy Fold, starting on September 6th. Samsung says France, Germany, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States, and other countries will get it soon after. A representative told us the Galaxy Fold will come to the U.S. "in [the] coming weeks."

In a blog post, the company said, "During the past several months, Samsung has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure it delivers the best possible experience. Not only we improved the Galaxy Fold’s design and construction, but also took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey."

Samsung says it will release more details about availability for each region soon. Let's hope carriers offer big discounts on it, like they did last month for the Note10.