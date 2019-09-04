Arlo spun off from Netgear a while back, but it's been using the same Netgear-signed app the whole time. Starting today, there's a new Arlo app under a new Play Store listing. The updated app looks the same, but it adds an important feature in the form of two-factor authentication.

The previous Arlo app is shutting down on September 30th, so you've got a few weeks to set up the new one. There shouldn't be a learning curve as the main difference is that the new app is published by Arlo instead of Netgear. Your existing account login will work, and all your devices should be accessible in the new app. You will have to set up geofencing and emergency contact settings, though.

To turn on the new two-factor support, you'll need to head into the Profile section of the settings. Under "Login settings," you can activate 2FA with a phone number (SMS) or a trusted device (push notification). Your email address can also serve as a 2FA route with either option. There is, unfortunately, no option to use an authenticator. It's not ideal, but this is better than nothing.