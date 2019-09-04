Today at IFA, Acer has unveiled four new Chromebooks with surprisingly inexpensive price tags. While they're equipped with cost-appropriate Intel Celeron CPUs, some hide optional high-end features like full HD displays and up to 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The four models cover sizes ranging from 15" to 11" in both convertible and non-convertible form-factors, starting from $250-330.

Acer brushed right over Chromebooks at the very start of its [email protected] press conference in Berlin, and the current marketing materials are a bit light, so there are still some questions regarding base-level specs and pricing. Some of these model names may also sound familiar, like the Acer Chromebook 315, but these are newly refreshed models.

A lot of the specific technical details regarding these new Chromebooks hasn't been divulged, but we have a general idea for what each of the four should be like on paper. Overall, you're looking at cheaper, Celeron-powered devices. Prices start appropriately low, but many of the higher-end specs listed below are optional extras that will bring the cost up — don't expect to pay $280 for a maxed-out 15" model with a 1080p IPS display, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-3H/3HT)

Specs Display Anti-glare 15.6", up to 1080p IPS CPU Intel Celeron N4000, Intel Celeron N4100, or Intel Pentium Silver N5000 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 128GB eMMC Misc Numpad Ports 2x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (one on each side), 2x USB-A, 1x microSD Battery "Up to 12.5 hours" Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac 2x2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Camera Front-facing HD webcam Price Starting at $279.99 / €329

While the 15" model can be equipped with a 1080p display, it isn't clear if the base model will have that resolution — Acer is quick to note it's available at "up to" a 1080p resolution. This is also the only Chromebook of the four announced with any CPU option other than a dual- or quad-core Celeron. A slightly higher-end Pentium Silver chipset is also available. The last Chromebook 315 models had AMD CPUs, though this new model also steps up the keyboard to a full numpad.

Acer Chromebook 314 (B314-1H/1HT)

Specs Display anti-glare 14", up to 1080p IPS CPU Intel Celeron N4000 or Intel Celeron N4100 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 64GB eMMC Ports 2x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (one on each side), 2x USB-A, 1x microSD Battery "Up to 12.5 hours" Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac 2x2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Camera Front-facing HD webcam Price Starting at $279.99 / €299

The Chromebook 314 has 14" display with up to a 1080p IPS panel. Maximum storage and CPU options are a bit lower-end than the bigger 15" model, but specs are otherwise quite similar — though it will have to make do without a numpad.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-2H)

Specs Display convertible 11.6" IPS HD touchscreen w/anti-microbial Gorilla Glass CPU Intel Celeron N4000 or Intel Celeron N4100 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 64GB eMMC Dimensions 1.2 kg (2.62 pounds) Misc optional Wacom EMR stylus Ports 2x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (one on each side), 2x USB-A, 1x microSD Battery "Up to 10 hours" Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac 2x2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Camera Front-facing HD webcam, optional "world-facing" 1080p video camera. Price Starting at $329.99 / €329

The Chromebook Spin 311 replaces the old Spin 11, sporting almost the same physical design with slightly updated specs. You get dual- and quad-core Celeron options, a convertible design with a touchscreen HD IPS panel and anti-microbial Gorilla Glass. The optional Wacom stylus isn't new, either, but it is welcome for those looking for another way to provide input for things like sketching or design.

Acer Chromebook 311 (CB311-9HT and CB311-9H)

Specs Display 11.6" IPS HD, optional touch screen CPU Intel Celeron N4000 or Intel Celeron N4100 RAM 4GB Storage Up to 32GB eMMC Dimensions 1.06 kg (2.34 pounds) Ports 2x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (one on each side), 2x USB-A, 1x microSD Battery "Up to 10 hours" Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac 2x2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Camera Front-facing HD webcam Price Starting at $249.99 / €249

The Chromebook 311 is the bottom of the bunch, with the smallest price tag and the lowest-end specs. You can't configure this unit past 4GB of RAM or 32GB of storage, though it is available with an optional touch screen — which probably brings it above that $250 base price. Otherwise, though, you get the same CPU options for dual-and quad-core Celeron chipsets.

All of the Chromebooks come with Google Assistant integrated, though they don't appear to get a dedicated Assistant key like the Pixelbook or some other rumored upcoming devices. They're all also fanless thanks to those lower-end Celeron chipsets, so you won't have to worry about loud fans in the library or classroom.

Availability for all of these Chromebooks is set for October in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with North American availability set for December.

Acer C250i Projector

Acer also revealed a new compact portable projector for displaying smartphone content, called the C250i. It can be almost freely rotated or oriented and claims to support "1080p imagery" (though it isn't clear if it actually projects at that resolution), with up to 5 hours of battery life on a charge, starting at $489 and available next January.