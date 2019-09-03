Although it isn't quite as on-the-ball as Essential, OnePlus is also pushing out Android 10 to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7, but only in its Open Beta program. The update apparently isn't ready for prime time just yet, though early adopter types that weren't willing to rough the previous Android Q Developer Previews for OnePlus' phones can check it out.
In general, the spectrum of stability for OnePlus' software builds goes Developer Preview -> Open Beta -> Stable, so this marks a step forward for Android 10's release on the company's hardware, though you shouldn't expect things to work perfectly just yet. It should be a bit more stable than the previous Android Q builds the company released as part of its Developer Previews, though.
The full changelog for The Android 10 Open Beta release is just below:
Changelog
- System
- Upgraded to Android 10
- Brand new UI design
- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
- New customization feature in the Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
- Full Screen Gestures
- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
- Game Space
- New Gaming Space feature now add all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
- Smart display
- Supported intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display（Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display
- Message
- Now block by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)
Known Issues
- Application compatibility issues
- Low probability of system lag and stability issues
Migraging to or from the Open Betas from stable releases will result in a loss of user data — i.e., your phone will be wiped. Back your stuff up if you do it.
You might run into issues with some apps running Android 10 (and that may not be OnePlus' fault, many developers have yet to update for the platform's changes), but OnePlus sounds confident otherwise, with a "low probability" you'll run into lag, jank, or crashes. The Open Beta presumably supports most of the same features delivered in the previous Developer Previews, as well as Android 10's non-Pixel-specific features in general.
Instructions for migrating to the Open Betas are provided in the forum post describing the release, but in general, all you need to do is download the image and select it as a local upgrade option in Settings -> System -> System Updates -> The top right icon. Migrating back is just as easy, though (as warned above) you'll lose your data.
Download links for both OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro's Android 10 Open Beta builds are available if you click through to the forum post below. Images for restoring back to stable are also present if you need them.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
