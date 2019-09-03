WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT, THE LEGO GROUP, AND LUCASFILM ANNOUNCE LEGO® STAR WARSTM BATTLES

Collect, Build and Battle in New Mobile Strategy Game Combining LEGO® Star WarsTM Characters and Vehicles with Real-Time, One-Versus-One Matches

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm today announced LEGO® Star Wars™ Battles, a brand-new action strategy game designed specifically for mobile devices that blends iconic LEGO® Star Wars™ characters, vehicles, and locations with real-time, one-versus-one multiplayer battles.

Developed by TT Games Brighton and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Playdemic, LEGO Star Wars Battles allows players to mix and match characters and vehicles from all eras of the Star Wars galaxy, building a deck of light side or dark side forces to battle in fast-paced, competitive matches. With intuitive touch controls, players will deploy troops and build LEGO towers on the battlefield to defend and capture territory as they attempt to destroy their opponents’ base.

“We’re very proud to extend the LEGO Star Wars video game legacy with LEGO Star Wars Battles, a new experience built from the ground up for mobile devices,” said Jason Avent, Studio Head, TT Games Brighton. “We hope players will enjoy the unique combination of LEGO Star Wars with deep strategy in deck building and innovative territory capture by constructing LEGO towers.”

“For over 15 years, LEGO Star Wars video games have been offering a unique take on Star Wars, engaging and delighting fans around the world,” said Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games. “We are thrilled to bring new LEGO Star Wars experiences to mobile audiences with LEGO Star Wars Battles, which introduces new ways to play in a galaxy far, far away that is still uniquely LEGO.”

“LEGO Star Wars Battles brings all of the action and light-hearted charm of LEGO games to an ever-growing, global audience of mobile players,” said Sean McEvoy, Vice President, Digital Games, The LEGO Group. “It’s easy to pick-up and play and offers fun, fast-paced LEGO gameplay for both new and experienced players.”

Featuring content from all nine saga films, Star Wars™: The Clone Wars™, and Rogue One: A Star Wars™ Story, players can collect iconic heroes and villains such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett, and Darth Vader, along with characters such as Porgs, Stormtroopers, Battle Droids, and a variety of vehicles from AT-ATs to TIE bombers, and even the Millennium Falcon. As players progress and level up, they will unlock different arenas based on familiar Star Wars locales, including Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor, Geonosis, and more.

LEGO Star Wars Battles is coming in 2020 to the App Store and Google Play and will be available to download for free with in-app purchases.

