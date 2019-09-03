In June, we discovered that spammers and scammers found a new way to distribute their unwarranted information via Google Calendar by exploiting a default setting in Gmail which automatically invites email recipients to events. Now, Google is finally ready to step in. The company today announced that it's working on resolving the issue, but isn't ready to share any details just yet.

Scammers abused Gmail's default setting that automatically creates calendar items from any mails with appropriate event information, even if the messages in question are marked as spam. Currently, the only way around this is to deactivate automatic event creation altogether, which might be an annoyance depending on your workflow. On top of this, some scammers could also directly invite you to events, with no option to get rid of their items other than reporting and removing them manually.

You can read Google's full statement on the matter below:

We're aware of the spam occurring in Calendar and are working diligently to resolve this issue. We'll post updates to this thread as they become available. Learn how to report and remove spam . Thank you for your patience.

It's good to see that Google is aware of the situation, though it's taken it quite a long time to communicate. Let's hope a fix is coming soon.