The Essential Phone is among the first devices outside Google's Pixels to pick up Android 10. We can confirm the OTA is rolling out as we speak for devices running both the previous Android Q betas and the last stable release of Android 9 Pie.
Essential has a long-standing history of delivering updates promptly. Last year the phone picked up Android 9 Pie within minutes of Google's Pixels, and its monthly updates have landed on the same day that security patches have been released for as long as I can remember.
Android 10 is now available on Essential Phone for select Open Market customers. Check your device for the update!
— Essential (@essential) September 3, 2019
Downloads for factory images and OTAs have also been posted to Essential's site.
Essential isn't the only OEM that's quick to push the Android 10 update to a phone, though. Xiaomi is also delivering a day-one update for the RedmiK20 Pro in China.
Although this may mark the last major update the Essential Phone gets (according to an Essential help page article), the company's commitment to its users has been admirable. Let's just hope the company can push out a new device to replace the aging PH-1 soon — ideally, one that skips out on the original's issues.
