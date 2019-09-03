Android 10 has been officially released for Google's Pixels as of today, but if you don't happen to see the update rolling out in the traditional sense on your own device, we've got you covered. Downloads for sideloadable OTAs and factory images are already live, though they're a bit more work to get onto your phone.
Note that each device appears to have two specific images, and we aren't entirely sure why. Notes don't accompany the downloads, and the builds differ by just a single digit. We've got them all listed below, but if you're worried about having to deal with issues, you may want to hold off on updating manually until we know what the distinctions are.
OTA downloads for manually sideloading onto Pixels are just below:
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2
- Pixel XL (2016)
- Pixel (2016)
If you have an unlocked bootloader, you can also flash the full factory images, though we won't link to them individually for the sake of brevity. Instructions for how to install these images are included at each page, but note that you can install the OTA without an unlocked bootloader, though you will require some additional software to do it. If you aren't already set up with ADB and the required drivers, and aren't familiar with that process, it may be faster to wait for the update to land normally.
Once the update has landed on our own devices, we'll let you know if we can work out which versions Google is distributing to who, since it isn't immediately clear right now.
The OTA is rolling out via the traditional means on at least some of our devices.
None of my devices running the last stable release of Android 9 Pie have the OTA yet, but your mileage may vary.
We also have a working theory regarding the different build numbers. The .020 OTA image failed to install on my Pixel 3 XL running Beta 6, reporting a signature verification error, but .019 sideloaded without issue. We were able to install .020 onto a Pixel 3 running Android 9 Pie, though, so it could be that the two different builds correspond to your update lineage; folks running betas will be pushed .019, people on stable will get .020.
We'll have to wait and see for more reports to be sure, since this was just a single test. Once more folks have installed the update, we should have a firmer idea.
Comments