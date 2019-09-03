B&O has a history of making speakers that don't look like other speakers, which can be great if you like the company's minimalist aesthetic. There's a new B&O soundbar on the way that could really complement that cone-shaped speaker it released a while back. The Beosound Stage has a thin, sleek design with Kvadrat fabric and wood or metal housings. Oh, it has a lot of speakers, too.

This is B&O's first true soundbar for TVs, and it has spared no expense. There are 11 custom speaker drivers inside, along with a 50W amplifier for each. You get four 4-inch woofers, two 1.5-inch mid-range domes paired with a 0.75-inch tweeter, and an additional set of 1.5 and 0.75-inch tweeters at each end of the bar. B&O says placing those speakers at a 45-degree angle helps produce a 3D sound effect. Naturally, the Beosound Stage supports Dolby Atmos.

The Beosound Stage connects to your TV for audio (obviously), but it also has support for Chromecast, AirPlay, and old-fashioned Bluetooth streaming. The base model soundbar comes in either aluminum or bronze for €1,500 (about $1,644). If you want the smoked oak wood version, that one will set you back €2,250 ($2,467). You'll be able to pick it up later this fall.