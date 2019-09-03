We reviewed the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 earlier this year and found it to be a solidly built 2-in-1 stocked with everything we needed, just for a less tolerable price than with prior versions of this form factor. Welp, out of nowhere, the company has decided to drop down the Chromebook C425, a rigid laptop that's basically a C434, but not really.

Other than the ability to flip its keyboard by almost 360 degrees, the C434 also has a touch panel. The C425 lacks said touch sensibility, but is able to unfold out to a lie-flat 180 degrees while achieving the slightest of weight reductions (2.87 lbs vs. 3 lbs) and double the RAM (8GB over 4GB).

Specs

Processor Intel Core m3-8100Y
Display 14" 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD
RAM 8GB DDR3
Storage 64GB eMMC + microSD card slot
Connectivity Dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.0
Ports 2 x USB Gen 1 Type-C, 1 x USB Gen 1 Type-A, 3.5mm audio jack
Battery Rated for up to 12 hours
Dimensions 320 x 208.3 x 17.8 mm
Weight 1.3kg
Software Chrome OS
Price $499.99

The rest of the spec bill seems to match mark for mark. The 14" 1080p IPS display takes up 85% of the surface, the keyboard has 1.4mm travel, the touchpad spans 6 inches across, a webcam, and there are stereo speakers all wrapped up in nice-feeling aluminum. With Chrome OS, you can pull up Android apps as needed and there's also 100GB of complimentary Google One storage that Asus will cover for a year.

All told, this one-size-fits-all C425 SKU costs $499.99 and is available right now solely at Amazon as far as we can tell. Asus has yet to produce an informational page for this Chromebook.