We reviewed the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 earlier this year and found it to be a solidly built 2-in-1 stocked with everything we needed, just for a less tolerable price than with prior versions of this form factor. Welp, out of nowhere, the company has decided to drop down the Chromebook C425, a rigid laptop that's basically a C434, but not really.
Other than the ability to flip its keyboard by almost 360 degrees, the C434 also has a touch panel. The C425 lacks said touch sensibility, but is able to unfold out to a lie-flat 180 degrees while achieving the slightest of weight reductions (2.87 lbs vs. 3 lbs) and double the RAM (8GB over 4GB).
Specs
|Processor
|Intel Core m3-8100Y
|Display
|14" 1920 x 1080 IPS LCD
|RAM
|8GB DDR3
|Storage
|64GB eMMC + microSD card slot
|Connectivity
|Dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.0
|Ports
|2 x USB Gen 1 Type-C, 1 x USB Gen 1 Type-A, 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|Rated for up to 12 hours
|Dimensions
|320 x 208.3 x 17.8 mm
|Weight
|1.3kg
|Software
|Chrome OS
|Price
|$499.99
The rest of the spec bill seems to match mark for mark. The 14" 1080p IPS display takes up 85% of the surface, the keyboard has 1.4mm travel, the touchpad spans 6 inches across, a webcam, and there are stereo speakers all wrapped up in nice-feeling aluminum. With Chrome OS, you can pull up Android apps as needed and there's also 100GB of complimentary Google One storage that Asus will cover for a year.
All told, this one-size-fits-all C425 SKU costs $499.99 and is available right now solely at Amazon as far as we can tell. Asus has yet to produce an informational page for this Chromebook.
- Buy:
- Amazon
- Via:
- Chrome Unboxed
Comments