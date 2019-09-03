When you're traveling, you want to keep your accessories light. A lot of higher-wattage chargers can fall flat. Not so with Anker's PowerPort Atom PD 1: this guy is lowercase-t tiny, but can still push enough juice to top up your laptop at a respectable speed, and right now, you can snag one at a sizeable discount on Amazon.

In his review, Ryne awarded the PD 1 our Most Wanted award, calling it "a must-have for anyone who plugs things in." That's not too terribly hyperbolic; it's likely smaller than the charger that came with your phone, and it's certainly faster. Thirty watts will power most Chromebooks and other USB-C-equipped laptops, as well as your phone, iPad, and Switch.

It's only the white model that's this price; the black one is $35 (I guess Anker knows it can charge a premium for cool). If you don't mind the color, head over to Amazon to pick one of these up for your travel bag.