After the possible filings of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL showed up at the FCC today, another piece of important news has popped up. Google has redesigned the official android.com site for Android 10.

The site has the updated Android logo and is donned with the new green color that corresponds to it. Focus is placed on privacy, accessibility, live captions, and gesture navigation, but to celebrate the release of system-wide dark mode, the full Android 10 page switches to a dark theme with the click of a button.

Previous rumors had pointed to today as the official release date of Android 10, and this website change sure corroborates that further, but there's no mention mention of availability for the Pixels. So we have to sit tight and wait to see if Pixel images and OTAs are released today or not. In the meantime, you can get ready by checking all the new features expected to land with Android 10, né Q.