There's one area where Apple has always lead the way when it comes to the never-ending conflict between its and Google's mobile operating systems: accessibility. While the Cupertino company already has been supporting direct Bluetooth streaming to hearing aids from many different manufacturers for a long time, Google is only now introducing a similar feature with Android 10. In cooperation with GN Hearing and Cochlear, the company has just announced the first hearing aids to support low-energy Bluetooth streaming on the new OS.

First announcing the partnership last year, Google and its partners have developed their open-source Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol. It will allow the hard-of-hearing to use their hearing aids as you would use regular Bluetooth headphones: They will be able to make calls, listen to music, watch movies, and more. Because the standard is based on Bluetooth Low Energy, it should preserve the hearing aids' battery life, which would suffer pretty severely using regular Bluetooth.

There are only two hearing aids to receive support for now: ReSound LiNX Quattro and Beltone Amaze. To take advantage of Bluetooth streaming, you'll also need a Google Pixel 3/3XL or a Pixel 3a/3aXL running Android 10. While this might seem pretty limited, it's a great first step that might make many people's lives easier — especially considering that the specification is open source, so other hearing aids and Android manufacturers can take advantage of it, too.