There are quite a few manufacturers that have been releasing Android Q betas for their devices, and OnePlus is one of them. The company has just released its fifth developer preview, based on Google's Android Q Beta 6, for the 7 and 7 Pro.

New Changes System functions improvement

System stability improvement

Added the OnePlus full-screen gestures

Based on Google Android 10 Beta6

For DP4 users, you can upgrade via online OTA

From DP5, you can upgrade system via OTA to Open Beta Known Issues: Application compatibility problems

Compatibility issues with Google Pay

Low probability of system lag and stability issues

The changelog is pretty vague for the most part, with the only legitimate mention being OP's own full-screen gestures. Otherwise, it pretty much says that Google's Beta 6 changes are included, as well as some system improvements. There are some known issues, including compatibility problems with some apps and Google Pay.

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pros currently on the fourth developer preview can update via OTA, but you can also find the full downloads at the source link below.