There are quite a few manufacturers that have been releasing Android Q betas for their devices, and OnePlus is one of them. The company has just released its fifth developer preview, based on Google's Android Q Beta 6, for the 7 and 7 Pro.
New Changes
- System functions improvement
- System stability improvement
- Added the OnePlus full-screen gestures
- Based on Google Android 10 Beta6
- For DP4 users, you can upgrade via online OTA
- From DP5, you can upgrade system via OTA to Open Beta
Known Issues:
- Application compatibility problems
- Compatibility issues with Google Pay
- Low probability of system lag and stability issues
The changelog is pretty vague for the most part, with the only legitimate mention being OP's own full-screen gestures. Otherwise, it pretty much says that Google's Beta 6 changes are included, as well as some system improvements. There are some known issues, including compatibility problems with some apps and Google Pay.
OnePlus 7 and 7 Pros currently on the fourth developer preview can update via OTA, but you can also find the full downloads at the source link below.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
