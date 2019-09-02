Happy Labor Day! Enjoying your break from working for the man? Cap off that three-day weekend of yours with some tech deals. Lenovo's Smart Clock is 20 bucks off and Google's fabric Pixel 3 cases are down to a reasonable price, and that ain't all.

Lenovo Smart Clock: $60 ($20 off)

The Lenovo Smart Clock is pretty much exactly what it says on the box: a clock with some added functionality chucked in. You can set alarms by voice, ask questions, listen to music — you get the gist. It launched at $80, a price that's patently too high for what you're getting, but Best Buy and Lenovo are both currently offering $20 off, making for a much more reasonable price of $60. Check out our full review for more information.

Google Pixel 3 fabric case: $22 ($18 off)

Google's first-party Pixel 3 cases are really very nice, but are they worth the $40 they usually cost? No. But thankfully, we've got sales. Best Buy has the smaller Pixel 3 case for $19.99, and the larger for $21.99 — about half their normal prices. You can choose from "Carbon," "Indigo," or "Fog" colors — there's no pink option on offer, unfortunately.

Anker SoundCore Flare speaker: $35 ($15 off)

Anker's SoundCore Flare speaker is pretty neat: it produces sound in 360 degrees, and it's IPX7 water resistant, so it's perfect for outdoor get-togethers. It's on sale at Amazon for 10 bucks off its usual $50, and you can knock the price down further to $34.99 with coupon code LABOR3167 (because it's Labor Day, you see).

Anker SoundCore Mini: $18 ($4 off)

If the Flare is still too pricey for your Bluetooth speaker sensibilities, the SoundCore Mini is also on sale. It's usually $22, but it's down to about half what the Flare is going for today at $18. You can even load up a microSD card with songs and play music without any other device.

TP-Link Kasa smart light bulb: $13 ($4 off)

This bulb from TP-Link's Kasa brand is about as simple as smart bulbs get: it doesn't change colors or even temperature. But it also doesn't require a hub to work, instead connecting directly to your Wi-Fi network, and it's real cheap right now at about $13.