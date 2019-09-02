Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. Today is indeed Labor Day, and so I'm sure many of our readers have the day off. So what better way to celebrate a day of no work by downloading a bunch of apps and games that are currently on sale. I've highlighted all of the standouts in bold, to make discovery more manageable, so go ahead and dig in, as these sales won't last forever.
Free
Apps
- Face Animator - Photo Deformer Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- ⚡Game Accelerator : Play games without lag⚡ $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- PhotoFixer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 200 Secrets of Success PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- HD Camera Pro : Best Camera HD Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Science Wallpapers 4K PRO Science Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mic2phone $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spelling Games PRO - 8 in 1 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Voice Recorder Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- LASERBREAK 2 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bus Simulator 3D [Pro] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Riptide GP: Renegade $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hacker.exe - Mobile Hacking Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Merge Mon VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mineral.io $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Super Hero Factory : Idle Clicker Tycoon Inc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Super Mushroom VS Bacteria $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cash Knight Soul Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- PIXEL BLADE Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat home 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lootbox RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- One By One - Multilingual Word Search $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Colorzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Oreo Z Flat Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- White Galaxy Theme For Xperia $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- ai.type KitKat Keyboard Theme $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Space Cityscape 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- WINTER Wallpapers 4K PRO ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- ai.type OS 12 Keyboard Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Diamond - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Domver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mogon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- VectorScapes - Wallpaper Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ai.type ICS Theme Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aura polar - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Airplane Wallpapers ✈️ 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hype Wallpapers 4K PRO Hype Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Code Wallpapers 4K PRO Coding Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Best 4K Wallpapers for Android PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flower Wallpapers 4K Backgrounds Flora $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- India Wallpapers 4K PRO Indian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MAGNOLIA Xperia Theme $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pillow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tokyo Wallpapers 4K PRO Japan Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Need to do! Pro - To-do list $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- VLk Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Abi for Twitter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PhCyber VPN PRO $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calculator Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- PDF Reader, Viewer 2019 Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smokitten - Quit smoking ! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D Ball Compass $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alarm clock PRO $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- FunTime Cards For Kids $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hourly chime PRO $7.49 -> $3.75; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PRO Baseball Live Scores, Plays, & Stats for MLB $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rotation Control Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Battery Saver Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Back pain exercises (PRO) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weather Live $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- HARVEST MOON:Seeds Of Memories $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Millie $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Penarium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sheltered $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sparkle 3 Genesis $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 4 days
- Worms 2: Armageddon $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Worms 3 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aftermath XHD $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ancient Tomb Adventure - Labyrinth Puzzle & Riddle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Forget-Me-Not $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ground Effect Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ground Effect Pro XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hard Lines $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Juggle! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OTTTD : Over The Top TD $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spirit HD $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spirit XHD $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tennis Champs Returns $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations Asia $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Draw Rider Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FillField $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tides of Time $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- INTO THE ABYSS $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Abi Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Luxury Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Awesome-Land Pro Live wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
