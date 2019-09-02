Welcome to Monday, everyone. Today is indeed Labor Day, and so I'm sure many of our readers have the day off. So what better way to celebrate a day of no work by downloading a bunch of apps and games that are currently on sale. I've highlighted all of the standouts in bold, to make discovery more manageable, so go ahead and dig in, as these sales won't last forever.

Free

Apps

  1. Face Animator - Photo Deformer Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. ⚡Game Accelerator : Play games without lag⚡ $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. PhotoFixer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. 200 Secrets of Success PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. HD Camera Pro : Best Camera HD Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Science Wallpapers 4K PRO Science Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Mic2phone $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Spelling Games PRO - 8 in 1 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Voice Recorder Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. LASERBREAK 2 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Bus Simulator 3D [Pro] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Riptide GP: Renegade $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Hacker.exe - Mobile Hacking Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Merge Mon VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Mineral.io $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Super Hero Factory : Idle Clicker Tycoon Inc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Super Mushroom VS Bacteria $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Cash Knight Soul Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. PIXEL BLADE Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Cat home 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Lootbox RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. One By One - Multilingual Word Search $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Angel Fish: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. AngL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Colorzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Devil Twins: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Oreo Z Flat Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. White Galaxy Theme For Xperia $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  4. ai.type KitKat Keyboard Theme $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Space Cityscape 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. WINTER Wallpapers 4K PRO ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. ai.type OS 12 Keyboard Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Diamond - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Domver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Mogon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. VectorScapes - Wallpaper Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. ai.type ICS Theme Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. Aura polar - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Airplane Wallpapers ✈️ 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Hype Wallpapers 4K PRO Hype Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Code Wallpapers 4K PRO Coding Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. Best 4K Wallpapers for Android PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. Flower Wallpapers 4K Backgrounds Flora $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  20. India Wallpapers 4K PRO Indian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. MAGNOLIA Xperia Theme $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  22. Pillow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Tokyo Wallpapers 4K PRO Japan Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Need to do! Pro - To-do list $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. VLk Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Abi for Twitter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. PhCyber VPN PRO $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Calculator Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. PDF Reader, Viewer 2019 Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Smokitten - Quit smoking ! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. 3D Ball Compass $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Alarm clock PRO $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. FunTime Cards For Kids $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Hourly chime PRO $7.49 -> $3.75; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. PRO Baseball Live Scores, Plays, & Stats for MLB $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Rotation Control Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Battery Saver Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Back pain exercises (PRO) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Weather Live $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. HARVEST MOON:Seeds Of Memories $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Millie $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Penarium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Sheltered $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Sparkle 3 Genesis $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Worms 2: Armageddon $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Worms 3 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Aftermath XHD $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Ancient Tomb Adventure - Labyrinth Puzzle & Riddle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Denki Blocks! Deluxe $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Forget-Me-Not $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Ground Effect Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Ground Effect Pro XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Hard Lines $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Juggle! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. OTTTD : Over The Top TD $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. Spirit HD $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. Spirit XHD $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. Tennis Champs Returns $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  31. Age of Civilizations Asia $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Draw Rider Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. FillField $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. Tides of Time $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. INTO THE ABYSS $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Abi Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Luxury Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Awesome-Land Pro Live wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days