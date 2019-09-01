There are many reasons you might want to keep an eye on your house when you're away: whether it's to see who's at the door from anywhere or record the theft of your Tesla, we usually feel safer with smart doorbells and cameras keeping an eye on our homes. These devices are somehow pricey, but thanks to a Labor Day deal on several Ring products, you can save up to 16% on a new Video Doorbell 2, Pro, or Stick Up Cam.

The two doorbells stream a live feed your front door in full HD and let you interact with visitors from your phone or Alexa device thanks to two-way audio. They also come in handy in the dark thanks to their infrared night vision feature. For added protection, they can send you alerts if they detect suspicious activity or motion so you can react faster. Both models can be hardwired, but only the Doorbell 2 has a built-in battery. The Pro, on the other hand, features advanced motion detection with customizable zones. Unfortunately, both models require an additional $3 monthly subscription to save videos on the cloud, which tends to be a roadblock for some buyers.

If keeping an eye inside your home is important to you, Ring's Stick Up Cam is also discounted. It's quite versatile and can be placed on a table or mounted on a wall, depending on where you'd like to put it. Like the doorbells, it features two-way audio, night vision, and real-time notifications for maximum safety. Lastly, you get to pick between the battery and wired models and get to place your camera anywhere without having to worry about cables. As with the other Ring products, you'll need to get the paid subscription to save footage, which doesn't make it the most affordable security camera on the market.

The products are discounted on Ring's site and Amazon and don't require any additional coupon to enjoy the markdown.