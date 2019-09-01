Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a free-to-play Pokémon game from DeNA, a new premium Stranger Things action-adventure game, and a Pokémon GO clone with a Men in Black theme. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Pokémon Masters

Pokémon Masters is the latest 3v3 real-time battle game that resembles the many MARVEL Strike Force clones already available on the Play Store. At its core, it's a gacha game where you'll collect trainers to form a team worth battling with. Of course, this is a free-to-play release, so multiple currencies and loot boxes are included. Essentially, it's a cash grab with a child-friendly theme that contains clear gambling mechanics. No surprise really, but disappointing all the same.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Stranger Things 3: The Game is the sequel for the original mobile action-adventure Stranger Things: The Game. Much like its predecessor, you'll play through the events that take place in the latest season of the Stranger Things TV show. This time around the view was switched to isometric from top-down, and there appears to be more of a focus on fighting mechanics. You can even play with a friend locally, thanks to the inclusion of co-op. And if you don't enjoy touch controls, physical controller support is included.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Men in Black: Global Invasion

Men in Black: Global Invasion is another Pokémon GO clone, just like Ghostbusters World, Jurassic World Alive, The Walking Dead: Our World, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. While the market is already flooded, that sure didn't stop Ludare Games from releasing the latest augmented reality location-based game on the Play Store. At its core, it's a blatant cash grab infused with IAPs and loot boxes, and of course, a stamina system and multiple currencies are also included.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Trail Boss BMX

BMX and skateboarding games used to be all the rage back in the early '00s, but it would seem extreme sports have fallen out of fashion, causing a lack of quality games. Luckily Noodelcake Studios is here to help with the recent release of Trail Boss BMX, a premium BMX game that sports 40 handcrafted 3D levels, trick/score challenges, bike customization, not to mention an achievement and leaderboard system that should keep players busy for a good while. So if you've been looking for a premium BMX game to play through on your Android device, don't miss out on Trail Boss BMX.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure

River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure is a simulation adventure game where you'll spend your time fishing in a beautiful 2D pixel environment. There are multiple species of fish to catch, and of course, they bring along their own fly and weather preferences, just like real fish. So if you've been hankering for a quality fishing game that isn't stuffed with IAPs, River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure is a great choice.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sillycoin Valley

Sillycoin Valley is a simple empire building game where you'll grow a digital city by raising the necessary capital. You'll pull this off by diving deep into the games many text-based menus, though the title also sports some interesting graphics when in the map mode. While there are many similar games already available on the Play Store, this is a free release that does not sport any IAPs or ads. So if you're looking for a quality empire building game, you should check out Sillycoin Valley.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

EVE Portal 2019

EVE Portal 2019 is a companion app for the PC space MMO EVE. Since this is a tie-in release for a major game on PC, I figured it was prudent to list the app in out weekly game roundup, especially since you can use this release to manage your skills, read your in-game mail, and even peruse an activity feed that can send out push notifications. So if you'd like to stay abreast of EVE news while having easy access to your account, EVE Portal 2019 is it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Beat Shift 3D

Beat Shift 3D is an enjoyable rhythm game that entered into early access this week. There are three shapes and colors to keep track of, and as you exit specific colored walls, your shape will change to the matching color, and then from there, you'll have to align yourself with the shapes on the track that match. It's a tough game that demands quick reflexes, but it definitely offers an enjoyable experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Dune Surfer

Dune Surfer reminds me of the game Line Rider, but instead of drawing continuous lines to reach your goal, you'll draw short ramps that propel your character forward until you reach your goal. After a while, precision plays a significant role, so you'll have to make sure your line drawing skills are up to snuff to make it to the end of this game. Just keep in mind that numerous ads are present if you choose to play for free.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Baldimore's Highschool - Survival Horror Mod

Jumpscare games are clearly all the rage on mobile, and the release of Baldimore's Highschool easily fits within this niche genre. You'll awaken in an abandoned school, to slowly figure out that all doors are locked, and of course there's a bunch of spooky noises in this creepy environment that will eventually reveal Mr. Baldi, an unknown creature that's chasing you down. So it will be up to you to escape the school unscathed, which is harder than it sounds.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Sausage Wars.io

Sausage Wars.io is the latest io game on the Play Store, and it brings along an amusing theme where you'll battle it out in a hot-dog-eat-hot-dog world. So if you're a fan of the developer's Run Sausage Run mobile game but have been looking for something that's competitive, you may as well give Sausage Wars.io a shot.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

!mpossible

!mpossible is an English quiz show, and so this game ties into that brand, and of course stars the show's main presenter. As expected, this release is a quiz game where you'll take on 20 players in a bid to see who can answer the most questions correctly. So if you're a big fan of the BBC show, you'll probably enjoy this game.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

Knight Quest

In the last few months, the game of chess has made a comeback as a popular theme in mobile games, and Knight Quest is the newest release that easily fits this trend. It offers the strategy of chess while combining the familiar gameplay with the mechanics of an action-puzzle game. Essentially this is a runner-style game where you'll have to move in the specific patterns available to a Knight in a classic game of chess. There are 45 levels to explore, and there's an endless mode for those that want to continue playing once they beat the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Chesspert

Two weeks ago we covered Juanma Altamirano's unique mobile chess game Chessplode, but of course not every game appeals to each gamer, and so the developer has released an all-new title that brings along the traditional mechanics of chess. So instead of short matches where you blow up pieces on the board, you'll play through regular games of chess, plus there are two extra modes for those looking to spice things up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Pair Frenzy - Kawaii Match Up

Pair Frenzy is a simple block matching game that offers an adorable Kawaii theme. It will be your job to shoot the blocks at the top of the screen to reveal the pictures displayed on their opposite sides, to then remember where those blocks are so that you can match them whenever a similar picture pops up. It's a simple setup for a casual game, though the more you play, the tougher it is to match those blocks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Snake Hero

Snake Hero is a new testing release from Lila Soft, and despite its lack of screenshots, it's actually a competent brick-breaker. Like many similar games, each block at the top of your screen will contain numbers, so it will be up to you to hit that block with your ball as many times as needed so that it breaks. Of course, you'll have to manage your shots with a sliding platform at the bottom of the screen, which can be tricky at times, so make sure you bring along some quick reflexes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.49

Alpha Road

Alpha Road comes from 111%, a dev that offers many quirky games that are usually pretty fun. This particular release plays like an endless runner, though there appears to be some sort of auto-shooting mechanic that will clear the many cars in your way. While I'm not sure what purpose these cars serve, as an endless runner, you'll get to eventually customize your vehicle so that you can travel further and bring much more destruction along the way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Rogue Adventure

Rogue Adventure is one of those games that offers just about every popular genre, all in one package. Mainly this is a deck-building game, though RPG and roguelike mechanics are in the mix as well. The core gameplay is fairly easy to understand, though if you play a lot of similar titles, you may find this release lacks the depth you'd expect from the competition.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $9.99

Dead Zed

Dead Zed is a zombie-shooter base defense game. You'll arm yourself to the teeth to take out all the zombies trying to force their way into your compounds. There are tons of weapons to collect, and of course new bases to unlock as you slay zombie after zombie, and that's really all there is to it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Renegade Racing

Renegade Racing has existed as a popular web-based game for years, and as of this week, the title has arrived on the Play Store. It is indeed a racing game, but it offers whacky courses where you'll flip through the air as you duck and dodge the many obstacles that obstruct your path. There's a career mode for those that prefer to play solo, and as you upgrade your car, you'll have a better chance at success in the multiplayer mode.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $39.99

Gravity Rider Zero

Gravity Rider Zero is reminiscent of the many obstacle course racing games on consoles, PC, and mobile, almost exactly like the Trials series. Of course, since this is a mobile release, you can expect iffy controls and a wonky camera, but that's kind of expected from a generic mobile racer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $59.99

State of Survival

State of Survival has been around since 2018, but just this week the title was officially released globally, which means everyone should now be able to get in on the fun. It will be your job to build up a shelter and hunt down survivors in the game's post-apocalyptic world. All in all, it's a standard free-to-play survival game, a genre KingsGroup Holdings is clearly focused on.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Ninja Golf ™

I'm always a sucker for golf games, though I'm a little wary of Atari releases, especially since Ninja Golf is stuffed full of IAPs. Interestingly, besides the golf-based gameplay, there's fighting mechanics where you'll have battle many ninjas should your ball land in the wrong spot. This adds a new layer to an otherwise familiar gameplay loop, though sadly the game lacks content, so once you've played for a bit, you've pretty much seen everything there is to see.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

SUPER HIT Baseball ⚾

SUPER HIT Baseball is an early-access release that offers quick-hit 3-inning baseball battles. That's right, this is an arcade baseball game that's best played in short bursts, and of course, it contains collection aspects where you'll gather and upgrade over 80 different players. Weekly events are included, which means this is a competitive game where you'll challenge players in real-time. Just make sure to watch out for the heavy monetization, especially since this is a competitive game loaded with IAPs.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

